Pandemic-enforced break helped refuel my love of golf, insists Jessica Ross

Jessica Ross is targeting a place at the World Invitational which will be boosted with victory at her home club Clandeboye

Jessica Ross admits she has an increased sense of enjoyment in her golf now compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic

Preparing for her first-ever Golf Ireland tournament at her home club Clandeboye, Jessica Ross is in reflective mood as she thinks about how differently things could have gone had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic.

A chemical engineer with Astra-Zeneca, the last few years have understandably been “crazy”, in her own words. Although not part of the unit that created the vaccine itself, due to the vast amounts of resources poured into developing it, her own team were stretched thin.

It meant golf was put on the back burner for a while, an amateur career that saw her win both the Ulster Women’s Stroke Play and Leinster Women’s title in 2019 brought to a screeching halt. But, surprisingly, that was possibly the best thing for her.

“I didn’t play for that first lockdown, I didn’t play at all,” recalls Ross on the eve of this year’s Ulster Stroke Play Championship.

“I enjoyed getting back out and playing nine holes again after work once the restrictions started to ease. It was nice to get out of the house and practice again. It was a nice break as much as anything else, even if it was forced upon us.

“I finished university at the end of 2018 and at the end of 2019 I was starting to lose my motivation for golf, so I think the pandemic gave me a break I really needed. I still played social golf at Clandeboye, but competing at the top end of amateur was weighing on me a bit.”

Ross tried to go full-time as an amateur and found it tough, despite her success. Describing that life as “boring”, and, like plenty of other golfers, unable to quite find the right balance between her sport and other aspects, by the time the pandemic hit she was considering stepping away from competing and instead just treating golf as something to go and enjoy.

That approach certainly worked, as evidenced by her starring role for Ulster in the Inter-Provincials and her stunning victory at the Irish Mid-Amateur Championship in September, cruising to an incredible 19-stroke win.

“Now I’m back playing, I have that motivation to train and practice back, and that’s been reflected in my results,” she continues.

“Towards the end of last year and the start of this year, I’ve enjoyed it a lot more again, and my game’s probably as consistent as it’s ever been. Now I’m good at putting pressure off to the side. Golf is not my career, I have my job now and I just play golf to enjoy it. I’m going out there to enjoy myself and hopefully play well.

“I would have put a lot more pressure on myself when I was younger, but as you grow older, you get more perspective on life, so that’s what changed.”

That approach won’t change as she tees it up at Clandeboye tomorrow in this year’s Ulster Stroke Play Championship, going as one of the favourites to win the event and earn a spot in this year’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm and Castlerock.

The two winners of the 36-hole joint tournament – which sees both men and women compete in two separate events at the same time – will be invited to compete in the tri-sanctioned event held in August, where they will take their place alongside a host of top-level professional players.

Should she win, it would be Ross’ second triumph at the event having won the inaugural tournament in 2019 – crushing the field by 12 strokes to ease to victory – and result in a second appearance at the World Invitational, where she recalls playing alongside Meghan MacLaren in the third round.

“I remember being invited to play in it the first year and that was such an incredible week. Even seeing around the players’ lounge and things like that, it was a bit different to the tournaments we play. It was an enjoyable experience,” she smiles.

“It’s my first tournament at home, so that’s going to be nice. The Ulster Stroke Play is a great event, this is the one you target to win because of the reward at the end of it, and hopefully I can do just that!”

On the women’s side, Ross will be the star attraction, although she will be pushed all the way by a quality field that includes the likes of Kate Lanigan, Kate Dwyer and Emma Flanagan, with another talented Clandeboye talent in Molly O’Hara providing another home hope.

Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell will be one to watch on the men’s side of the draw, the 2019 Men’s Champion looking to win the event for a second time, but Irish Close Champion Quentin Carew and Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy will also be in the mix.