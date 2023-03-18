Party atmosphere was crushed when we heard of Dungannon’s success, admits Portadown boss Niall Currie

Portadown 2 Crusaders 2

Ross Clarke celebrates after drawing Crusaders level in the second half at Shamrock Park — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Alan O’Sullivan’s leveller for Portadown sparked jubilation that was cut short on learning Dungannon Swifts had defeated Cliftonville — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

‘Gutted’ was how Niall Currie described his mood despite Portadown picking up what could be a key point in their battle for Danske Bank Premiership survival.

It wasn’t his own team’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Crusaders — secured by an 89th-minute Alan O’Sullivan equaliser — that dictated the Shamrock Park manager’s feelings, though.

Instead, it was events 30 miles away, where an even more dramatic finale saw relegation rivals Dungannon Swifts pull off an amazing comeback against Cliftonville that took Currie from high to low in a matter of seconds.

When O’Sullivan’s shot hit the net, the point moved the Ports to within four of Dungannon at the foot of the table, but an almost simultaneous leveller followed by an even later winner for the Swifts stretched the gap to seven.

“We are hugely, hugely gutted about the results elsewhere, but I think you have to give Dungannon credit. They have gone to Cliftonville twice now and beaten them,” said Currie.

“We actually thought if we could get anything out of the game — if we got a win, for instance — you were talking about two points. When we came in, we were talking about four points and then, even after a great day and a great performance, you are sitting seven points behind. It’s tough to take.”

Portadown opened the scoring in style with a superbly worked goal. After Stephen Teggart won the ball in midfield, Josh Archer tricked his way into the box and played a low cross right to Paul McElroy who, after leaving defenders and goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey grounded in shifting it from his left foot, fired into an almost unguarded net.

Ross Clarke and Dean Ebbe were thrown into the action at half-time by Stephen Baxter, who was frustrated by his team’s poor finishing, and 12 minutes following the restart Clarke showed his team-mates how it’s done.

A bit of good fortune was involved as the ball broke invitingly after Ports goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny initially made a fantastic save from Philip Lowry, with Clarke firing home off the Manchester United loanee’s body.

The game turned in a crucial 60-second period half an hour into the second-half.

Cathair Friel hit the post after just managing to break away from Jude Winchester before, almost immediately, Rory McKeown sent a free-kick into the box that Lowry headed down, with the ball somehow squirming under Mastny for a Crusaders lead.

With a minute left on the clock, home substitute Benny Igiehon picked out O’Sullivan on the edge of the box and his shot through McKeown’s legs found the net — off the same post that denied Friel.

The joy at the final whistle — and the thought of closing the gap — then turned to despair after finding out the result at Solitude.

Crues boss Baxter reflected: “Our disappointment was that we haven’t taken the chances that we created.

“We had four big chances in the first-half and should score at least two of them. We should have been out of sight before they threw the kitchen sink at us.”

PORTADOWN: Mastny 6, Rodgers 7, McNally 8. McKeown 7, Chapman 6 (Balde, 83 mins, 6), Archer 7, Wilson 7, Russell 7, Teggart 7 (Igiehon, 71 mins, 6), Friel 7 (O’Sullivan, 83 mins, 7), McElroy 7.

Unused subs:Barr, Upton, Stedman, Walker.

CRUSADERS:Tuffey 7, Burns 7, Robinson 7, Larmour 6, Forsythe 7, Lowry 7, Weir 6 (Clarke, 46 mins, 6), Winchester 8 (Thompson, 86 mins, 6), McKeown 6, Lecky 6 (Ebbe, 46 mins, 6), Heatley 7 (Owens, 86 mins, 5).

Unused subs:Murphy, Hegarty, Stewart.

Referee:Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey) 6