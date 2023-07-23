Past experience tells me Rosenborg will pile on the pressure, warns Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Fresh from finding the net against FC Haka, Paul Heatley will aim to help Crusaders get one over Rosenborg

Crusaders are well-versed in tackling Rosenborg having faced the Norwegian giants in both 2013 and 2014

Crusaders winger Paul Heatley picked his spot and converted the all-important winning goal against Finnish foes FC Haka at Seaview

Crusaders supremo Stephen Baxter is preparing to go head-to-head with Rosenborg for the third time since his appointment as boss at Seaview

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter insists his team face a “step up in class” when they entertain Norwegian side Rosenborg at Seaview on Thursday night.

The Shore Road boys produced a scintillating performance in midweek to send Haka spinning through the Europa Conference League exit door, guaranteeing the Crues a money-spinning Second Qualifying Round slot.

Following a battling 2-2 result in Finland seven days earlier, it was the dazzling Paul Heatley who grabbed the priceless winner to send the Seaview home support into a frenzy.

Level-headed Baxter acknowledges Rosenborg will be a different animal. It will be the teams’ third meeting in a decade – both previously in the Europa League – and the Scandinavians have held the upper hand.

They triumphed 4-0 on aggregate back in 2013, but in the following season, they merely won 2-1 at Seaview before racking up a 7-2 home victory.

“It will be a step up in class, there is no doubt,” says Baxter. “We’ve been punished by them before – quite badly in one of the games, if I remember.

“Yes, we are going to step up another level. It will be backs to the wall, so we must work out a game plan and our shape.

“We don’t have a lot of time in terms of preparation, that’s what football for us at this level is all about. We have been fortunate enough to be doing this year on end. I think this is going to be our 18th European trip, which is phenomenal.

“It’s just mega for us and we are absolutely thrilled.”

Progressing to the next phase guarantees Crusaders an increase in their financial gains.

“Every time we do well in Europe, I don’t know where it all goes,” cracks Baxter. “Seriously, money doesn’t really interest us, I must be honest.

“These guys never come to me and plead for money. We work out a wee bonus for them, which is fully deserved. It’s all about desire and playing for the shirt. It means a lot to them.

“You saw 2,500 people rise to their feet to cheer them off and sing ‘stand up for the Hatchetmen’. You don’t get any better than that.”

Baxter doffed his cap in the direction of 36-year-old Heatley, who displayed a cool head to plunder the vital winning goal against Haka.

“He has been doing it for quite some time now,” adds Baxter. “He keeps telling me he’s going to retire. I keep saying to him, ‘wise up, you are still the quickest thing on two feet in Northern Ireland’.

“He can be very proud of his performance. Paul is an exceptional talent and he’s an exceptional person – his family should be very proud of him.

“What we have in our dressing room is exceptional people who demand a high standard. We set a high bar and we have to work really hard at it.

“We don’t have the pulling the pulling power of the Larnes, Glentorans and Linfields financially, but we have an inner spirit that is second to none.”

Baxter admits that a lot of hard work and preparation paid a huge dividend against the Finns in midweek.

“It was all down to our first scouting mission on them,” he explains. “We sent two people out to watch them against HJK in Helsinki. They brought back a report. We knew all their names, we picked their team to a man and we knew their shape.

“So, going out there, we got that part right, based on the work we did behind the scenes. Then we worked out our own plan.

“I think they thought they would wipe us out there. They expected to win by three or four goals. They thought it would be a stroll in the park. The huge performance out there, scoring two goals, laid the foundation for the overall win.

“Although we got a fantastic result, I still knew the job was only half done. I knew the quality of the team; I knew how good they could be. We pretty much knew the players inside out.

“We were more physical and direct than them out there, so we knew they would try to change that. Even in the last 10 minutes or so, they brought on their centre-half, Ndiaye, who is six foot eight, to get him into the box.

“Perhaps we weren’t as good as them with regards to the levels, but yet what we did particularly well is work out tactically how we could beat them.”