Patrick Mahomes will fill void in NFL left by the great Tom Brady’s retirement

Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year

For the first time this Millennium, an NFL season will kick off next week without Tom Brady.

American football’s undoubted G.O.A.T. was the sport’s most famous figure for the past two decades following an unlikely rise to prominence with the New England Patriots.

Brady finally called time on his career for good after last season, but a new campaign will begin with little doubt over the man who is now the face of NFL.

Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs have the honour of opening the season at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night (1.20am) after sealing their second Super Bowl victory in four years back in February.

Mahomes (27) is the reigning MVP, the undoubted star of today’s NFL and the man not only trying to emulate Brady, but one day even surpass him.

“I’ve had a great start,” said Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl winner who has a couple of MVP awards to boot through his first six seasons.

“I’ve been put in a great situation early in my career. Not a lot of guys get to be put in this type of situation. But I have a long way to go.

“I know I’m going into year seven, but Tom did it until he was 45 years old. I’m 27, so I know there’s a long way to go before I can even be put in that conversation.”

On paper, Brady’s benchmarks seem simply unattainable at this stage. He finished with seven Super Bowl rings and over 100,000 passing yards and 700 touchdown passes across the regular season and playoffs.

Even accounting for the record-setting start to his career, Mahomes has fewer than 30,000 passing yards and just over 200 touchdown throws.

“Obviously as a competitor, you want to win as many championships as possible,” Mahomes added.

“Tom has the ultimate goal at seven. It’s hard to see seven. You know how hard it is to win championships in this League. But I’ve always said what motivates me is not having regrets.

“I know how blessed I am to be on this team with Travis Kelce and with all these receivers and coach (Andy) Reid calling plays and all these great coaches.

“I don’t want to look back at the end of my career and say I didn’t give everything I had.”

Brady’s popularity was such that he transcended the sport. People would recognise his name before even the teams he played for.

Mahomes has some way to go before reaching that status. But he was the star of Netflix’s The Quarterback this offseason, which gave viewers an up-close look at three of the League’s QBs during the 2022 season.

His reputation — both within the NFL and outside of it — will obviously be enhanced with more Super Bowl rings, and it is no surprise that the Chiefs will begin the season as favourites.

The NFL can be an unpredictable beast, but, as was the case in Brady’s heyday, Mahomes’ brilliance means everyone is likely to be chasing one team again this year.