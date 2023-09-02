Patrick O’Brien storms to victory at the Lakeland Stages Rally

Patrick O'Brien on his way to victory at the Lakeland Rally

Patrick O’Brien returned to championship action on home soil at this weekend’s Lakeland Stages Rally and promptly raced to a first victory of the season at the controls of his R317 Motorsport-run Skoda Fabia R5.

O’Brien – who up until now has made the FIA European Rally Championship and World Rally Championship’s WRC2 support series the priority in 2023 – showed his class on the Enniskillen Motor Club competition to win comfortably.

He lived up to his top seed status by leading for all but one of the six stages in County Fermanagh to finish with a 21.2 second buffer over Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan’s Ford Fiesta Rally2.

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy-supported driver set the pace over the opening ‘Belmore 1’ test by three tenths of a second only to be pegged back on the run over ‘Ballintempo 1’ by Jason Mitchell whose confidence was high after conquering the previous weekend’s Davagh Stages Rally.

However, O’Brien quickly reasserted his authority on the morning loop’s third and final speed test, traversing ‘Carrigan 1’ fastest to move back in front of Mitchell’s Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 by seven tenths of a second.

With the weather improving and crews having a grippier racing line to work off in the afternoon, Omagh man O’Brien really stretched the legs of his Czech car to put further daylight between himself and his main challengers, and make sure of top spot alongside his co-driving brother, Stephen.

“The feeling in the car was good. It was loose in the morning with us being the first car on the road and having to run ahead of everyone else, but with better conditions in the afternoon we could push on,” said O’Brien.

There was a change to the look of the top three places at the end of the deciding stage as a failing engine dropped Mitchell and Paddy McCrudden to fifth and gifted the runner-up spot to McCourt.

On his local event, the podium places were rounded out by Jonny Leonard. For good measure, he bagged maximum Irish Forest Rally Championship points from Ryan Caldwell who still succeeded in strengthening his grip on the title after Mark Donnelly hit the right-rear wheel of his recently-acquired Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 against a bridge on ‘Belmore 1’ and damaged the suspension.

In the modified battle, Hugh McQuaid and Declan Casey held on in their Ford Escort RS1800 Mk2 to secure the bragging rights by two seconds from Paddy McToal and Connor O’Loan’s Ford Escort.

Results: 1. Patrick O’Brien/Stephen O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) 33m 42.1s; 2. Cathan McCourt/Liam Moynihan (Ford Fiesta Rally2) +21.2s; 3. Jonny Leonard/Niall Burns (Ford Fiesta R5); 4. Ryan Caldwell/Arthur Kierans (Skoda Fabia R5); 5. Jason Mitchell/Paddy McCrudden (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5); 6. Martin Cairns/Peter Ward (Ford Fiesta R5); 7. Darren McKelvey/Shane Byrne (Ford Fiesta R5); 8. Niall McGonigle/Kenny Bustard (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10); 9. Darren Cairns/Mark Preston (Skoda Fabia R5) 10. Joe Hegarty/David Turkington (Ford Fiesta R5).