Paul Kee, Kenny Shiels and Warren Feeney in the running for Ballymena United job

Warren Feeney is currently in charge of Welling United

Paul Kee, Kenny Shiels and Warren Feeney are the names mooted for the Ballymena United job after Gerard Lyttle ruled himself out.

The Showgrounds club has been on the lookout for a new manager since David Jeffrey stepped down days after losing the Irish Cup Final to Crusaders.

The Sky Blues spoke to several candidates this week about taking the job, including current Northern Ireland U19s and U17s manager Lyttle.

Lyttle’s contract with the IFA expires in July so he would be available, but the Sunday Life understands he declined the opportunity on Friday.

Whoever gets the job will know they have a challenge on their hands.

Ballymena finished ninth in the Danske Bank Premiership with just eleven wins in 38 league games.

The budget at the Showgrounds is thought to be a quarter of the size of budgets at the top end of the division, and the playing squad needs an overhaul.

This is seen by some as an advantage for Kee, who was parachuted into H & W Welders when Gary Smyth was sacked after just four games last season.

Former Institute boss Kee has the experience of working off smaller budgets and his work with the Welders is admired on Warden Street.

Bringing young players through is an option for clubs with small budgets and Shiels has experience of that having enjoyed a successful spell with Northern Ireland’s U17s previously.

Shiels is available after stepping down from his role as manager of the Women’s international team after a successful time at the helm.

Feeney is currently managing Welling United in England but could be tempted to return home if both the challenge and the resources were right.

After a successful playing career at both club and international level, Feeney managed Linfield and Ards before moving to Bulgaria to manage Pirin Blagoevgrad.

He steered the Second Division side to title success and promotion glory before leaving when financial cuts hampered his job in December 2021.

Former Sky Blues skipper Jim Ervin was touted as a viable candidate also, and is a highly respected figure in the game.

The Sunday Life understands all interviews have now been concluded and Ballymena hope to announce their new manager in the coming days.