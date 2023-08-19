Perfect Championship records tumble as Annagh, Portadown and Welders all fail to win

Keith Cowan and Gareth Harkin were both on target for Dergview in their win over Harland & Wolff Welders

The Playr-Fit Championship's three remaining perfect records all fell on Saturday afternoon as Portadown and Harland & Wolff Welders were both subjected to defeats, while Annagh United were held to a scoreless draw by Ards.

The Welders were shocked at home by a second half comeback from Dergview, who triumphed 3-2 thanks to a 95th-minute winner from Padraig Lynch, with their other goals coming from Gareth Harkin and Keith Cowan.

Meanwhile, Portadown were also undone by a second half comeback from Ballyclare Comrades at Dixon Park, Ryan Mayse giving the visitors the lead in the third minute but strikes from Gary Donnelly and Calvin McCurry after the break securing a 2-1 win for the Comrades.

At the BMG Arena there was nothing to separate Annagh and Ards as neither side was able to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw, which was enough to take the hosts top of the table by a point as the only unbeaten team left in the League.

There are now six teams on six points, including Dundela who won under the Friday night lights away to Bangor, Lee Rea's first half double earning them the 2-1 victory over the newly promoted side, whose goal game in the second half through Ben Arthurs.

Newington striker Zach Barr had the individual performance of the day as he rattled in a hat-trick before the half-time whistle at the Brandywell to lead his side to their second win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Institute, who had led after just six minutes thanks to Mark Mbuli.

In the final game of the day, despite seeing Jamie Ray sent off early in the second half, 10-man Ballinamallard had too much for Knockbreda to make it back-to-back wins as Aaron Harkin, Alex Holder and Peter Maguire all found the net in a comfortable 3-0 win at Ferney Park.