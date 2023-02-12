Player of the Month Matthew Shevlin hails Coleraine manager Oran Kearney’s show of faith

Hotshot Matthew Shevlin believes his goal spree this season is repaying the faith Coleraine boss Oran Kearney showed in him two years ago.

The 24-year-old has not only found the net 16 times so far, but has also hit a personal milestone having bagged his 50th since joining from Linfield.

He had a frustrating time at Windsor Park, making merely 21 appearances in 18 months following a shock transfer from Ballymena United.

But Shevlin has enjoyed a renaissance since making the move to the Ballycastle Road, claiming Kearney has helped him regain his goal hunger.

“Oran has been brilliant, he has lived up to everything I expected of him, and more,” said Shevlin, who is today named the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for January by the NI Football Writers’ Association.

“His man management is excellent as he knows when to encourage you and when to put an arm around the shoulder. Tactically, he is very astute and he has a knack of improving players which, for me, is the mark of a good manager.

“I feel I have developed as a player particularly over the last two seasons in terms of my touch, game management and knowledge.

“And I believe I can improve my game further. I’m always doing extra things in training and I think the more games I play, the more natural my improvement will be.

“Playing games of football is the best thing you can do to improve your game and I already have over 200 Irish League games under my belt, and I am approaching 100 games for Coleraine. I was thrilled to get my 50th goal against Dungannon recently.

“It’s well documented that we didn’t have the start that we would have liked this season, and I don’t think we were getting the rub of the green at times.

“We’ve had to dig deep and work hard to get the results we have had in our last 15 games, that has put us in contention for Europe and still hovering around the top.”

Shevlin, who scored seven goals over the month of January to earn a second personal award this season — adding to August’s Player of the Month gong — reckons the Bannsiders can have a big end to the campaign.

He added: “It was a great month both for me individually and for the team as a whole as we were unbeaten. We had some good results and I was lucky enough to score some big goals, so I was delighted with the award.

“Yes, we are playing well but we’ve done nothing yet. We have the League Cup Final to look forward to next month, but we are not thinking about that right now.

“Personally, I’ve been getting great service from my team-mates, they create the chances for me and it’s up to me to put them away. It’s not easy. There are good teams and good defenders in the League, so the key is to be ready for those chances when they come along.

“As a striker, you have to be ready for an opportunity whenever it comes along, whether it’s the first minute or the last; you have to be ready and make the right movement at the right time.”