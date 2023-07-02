Players returning from injury will help take us to the next level, affirms Derry City star Ben Doherty

Shelbourne 1 Derry City 1

Ben Doherty scored a stunning equaliser for Derry City in their 1-1 draw away to Shelbourne

Ben Doherty believes Derry City’s fortunes will improve once the likes of Michael Duffy, Will Patching and Patrick McEleney return from injury and new signing Paul McMullan gets minutes under his belt.

Doherty, who recently received his Danske Bank Premiership title-winning medal from Larne, is looking forward to the Candystripes’ home clash with Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

In May, the Bit O’Red secured a 1-0 win over City, and Doherty admits that loss and performance hurt the squad.

“They turned us over at their place a few weeks ago and they drew at the Brandywell,” he stated.

“They’ll probably be coming with their tails up because they know they’ve come up to us before, so it’s now up to us to dig in.

“We have to put the impetus in the game and we have to go and win the game next week, and that’s just how it is.

“Hopefully Paul McMullan will be available and a few boys are back that will hopefully be the wee lift that we need.

“Paul is in training every day, Patching, Fats (McEleney) and Michael Duffy are getting closer. Mark Connolly came on in the past two games and is now getting his match fitness up, and those are the players who can go and help to take us to that next level.”

Doherty earned City a point at Shelbourne on Friday, his fourth goal of the campaign that cancelled out Sean Boyd’s opener and, with Champions Shamrock Rovers losing 2-0 at Dundalk, Derry closed the gap on the leaders.

The draw at Tolka Park – combined with St Patrick’s Athletic’s seven-goal success over UCD – saw Derry drop into third-place, however Doherty is happy that they’re still up there.

“It’s tight at the top and we’re just trying to stay in there,” he added. “We’re a point closer to Rovers than what we were on Thursday and that’s the positives we have to take.

“Shels is a tough place to come to as they’re a well-organised team, a well-drilled team with that bit of quality at the top end of the pitch, but I felt we did well and, all things considered, it’s probably a good point.”