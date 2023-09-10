Playing for Northern Ireland again is all I need to feel happy, beams Paul Smyth

Paul Smyth in full flow for Northern Ireland during a friendly with Ukraine in June 2021

Paul Smyth in action for Queen's Park Rangers, who he joined after excelling at Leyton Orient

Paul Smyth has returned to the Northern Ireland fold and is keen to add to his caps total

Paul Smyth says he is overjoyed to be back in the Northern Ireland squad and at Queens Park Rangers, declaring he is playing football with a smile on his face.

Smyth came off the bench in the second-half on Thursday night against Slovenia, producing a lively cameo in a 4-2 defeat in what was his first international appearance since June 2021.

Fans have been calling for his return to the Northern Ireland set-up for some time, feeling that the ex-Linfield hero could bring a dynamic factor to the side.

It’s remarkable to think for a player with his ability and the fact that he was part of the pre-Euro 2016 training camp that he has only four caps and 63 minutes to his name in international football.

The QPR player should have a chance to add to those numbers against Kazakhstan in today’s Euro 2024 qualifier, which is taking place on his 26th birthday.

Asked about Northern Ireland supporters wanting him back long before his latest call came, Smyth was diplomatic, saying: “That’s their opinion. Other people who were picked before me must have been doing the right things, and that’s the reason they’ve been selected.

“I’ve just been plodding away doing my thing, and thankfully the call-up came eventually. I have been working hard until I got the call-up and, fortunately, it was for this trip.

“It is always nice to be called up and get that recognition, and to be able to get on in Slovenia was nice.

“It was unfortunate about the result but there were positives to take out of it.

“In football, there are fine margins. We had many chances ourselves, but they obviously scored four and we scored two, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day – the scoreline.

“Their goals were quite soft, but all we can do is rectify that for the next game.”

Smyth, who scored on his international debut against South Korea in 2018, joined QPR in the summer from Leyton Orient.

It is his second spell at Loftus Road having previously enjoyed some good times there after moving to London from Linfield six years ago.

“I’m back at QPR playing every minute and enjoying myself again and putting a smile on my face every day,” he says.

“At Leyton Orient, my first year there was really tough. Then the second year was one of the best I’ve had in football.

“I was able to express myself and I got my move to QPR. In our first six games, I’ve been doing well and playing at right wing-back, which is a new position for me. I’m adapting to it and having fun, and hopefully that will continue.”