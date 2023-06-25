Playing in Irish League aged 15 was pivotal for my career: Matthew Shevlin

Matthew Shevlin is congratulated after his debut goal for Ballymena at the age of 15 in 2014

Matthew Shevlin made his Irish League debut at the age of just 15

Golden Boot winner Matthew Shevlin insists the experience he had playing Irish League football at the tender age of 15 shaped him into the player he is now.

The Irish FA are proposing to restrict Irish League players to 16 and over at their AGM in Armagh tomorrow night “for the purpose of safeguarding”.

The 24-year-old Coleraine striker made headlines on November 22, 2014 when he came off the bench for Ballymena United to score a goal on his debut with his first touch.

Shevlin was just 15 at the time and, looking back, he believes his early experiences helped him become the top striker he is now.

“I believe if you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” Shevlin tells Sunday Life Sport. “Especially back when I made my debut nine years ago.

“The League was more physical. There were more tough-tackling defenders than there are now, and if I felt it was okay back then, I definitely feel it is okay now.

“Back then I had a quick progression from Under-19s to reserves to the first team in one season.

“I did quite well giving defenders a hard time so Spike (Glenn Ferguson, Ballymena manager at the time) put me into the first team, but they were also smart about it.

“They didn’t play me every week straight away, I think I made four appearances in the rest of that season. And then next season, with the experience of being in the squad and the pre-season training, I played 25 games that year when I was 16.

“That was smart, but there was also nothing wrong with dipping me in and out the season before, so I’d have no objection to someone playing at 15.

“I don’t think I could have played regularly when I was 15, but giving someone that experience at that age is invaluable.

“I really believe I wouldn’t be where I am now if I hadn’t started when I did.”

Shevlin quit his hometown club Ballymena to sign for Linfield in 2019 but left to join Oran Kearney at Coleraine 18 months later.

Competition for places was fierce at Windsor Park, he says, but rejects the notion that he wasn’t ready for Linfield at the age of 19.

“I don’t think I was too young,” he insists. “When Linfield come calling, it’s hard for someone at that age to say no to the biggest team in the country.

“So I went there with the expectation that, yes, I may not start every week ahead of Shayne Lavery and Andy Waterworth, but I did think I could challenge them.

“In the first half of the season, I did challenge them, I made 15-odd appearances before January which, for someone who wasn’t playing the season before at Ballymena, was progress.

“But in the second half of the season and the first half of the next season, I didn’t play as much as I would have liked.

“The competition for places at Linfield is second to none and it was the manager’s decision.

“I was there for a shorter time than I would have liked, but I progressed as a player from training with better players and having a good manager, and I’d say it helped me get where I am now.

“I think there’s a natural progression. Coming into the League at 15, I’m not going to score 25 goals or be consistent like that.

“There were going to be ups and downs, maybe more downs than I would have liked with injuries and spells of not playing as much. But I feel I’ve come into my own over the last two years and I’m playing with a lot of confidence.

“I think the main thing is I have a manager who trusts me, who knows my strengths and my weaknesses, and he plays to them. He’s really brought me on.

“He fills you with confidence. He tells you to do your thing, he’ll work on things with you, tactically and physically. He’ll give you advice and have you in the right place mentally.”

IRISH FA AGM PROPOSAL

Players must attain the age of 16 by the end of the current playing season (May 31 for the men’s game and October 31 for the women’s game) before they can be deemed suitable by their club and eligible to play adult football.

Rationale

The Football Committee recently considered the need to impose a minimum age requirement for adult football for the purpose of safeguarding.

The Irish FA Safeguarding Service Delivery Manager was requested to consult with all Leagues regarding the proposal and it was noted that no dissent had been received.

The Football Committee therefore recommended that a new Football Regulation be proposed at AGM.

It was agreed if successful, the requirement would be introduced to the men’s game starting season 2023-2024, i.e. male players must be 16 by May 31, 2024.

It was also agreed that the requirement would be introduced to the women’s game starting season 2024, i.e. female players must be 16 by October 31, 2024.