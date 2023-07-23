Playing in Milk Cup was a very special experience for me, says Steven Davis

Steven Davis was part of the Northern Ireland side that faced Brazil in the Milk Cup opener at Windsor Park in 2003

Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis is relishing the opportunity to officially open the SuperCupNI in Coleraine today, revealing that the tournament holds a special place in his heart and how it played an important part in his development as a young footballer.

When considering who to have as their guest of honour for the 40th anniversary of the international youth competition, organisers were keen to have ‘someone extra special’, and they could not have chosen anyone better than Rangers hero Davis, who is respected across the sport.

The 38-year-old will lead 64 teams from around the globe through the streets of Coleraine before officially opening the tournament at The Showgrounds.

He is the perfect example for the hundreds of kids taking part in the world-renowned event this week, having previously played in the competition when it was known as the Milk Cup.

The Cullybackey native first shone in the tournament aged 15 with the Co Antrim Junior side in 2000, and three years later, he represented Northern Ireland in the Elite section when they took on Brazil in a memorable opening day fixture at Windsor Park.

Also featuring against Brazil two decades ago were Michael McGovern, Sammy Clingan, Chris Brunt and Dean Shiels, who would all go on to play alongside Davis for the Northern Ireland senior team.

The inspirational midfielder has a record-breaking 140 caps to his name, captaining the national side in Euro 2016. He is currently in the middle of rehab for a serious knee injury as he bids to return to action and continue a fantastic career that has seen him play for Aston Villa, Fulham, Southampton and revel in two spells for boyhood club Rangers.

On opening the 2023 SuperCupNI, Davis tells Sunday Life Sport: “I’m really looking forward to it. The tournament was really special when I was playing in it, and it has continued to be a really important platform for younger players.

“I have such fond memories from taking part in it and the buzz around the North Coast and everything that was associated with it.

“I know how important a role it played in my development, getting that chance to test yourself against other players from different countries, going up against different styles of play and seeing the other talent that was out there in the different age groups.

“Being involved in the Milk Cup, as it was known then, was a huge thing for any young Northern Ireland player. Everyone grows up with it and you know all about it. I remember the trials for the Co Antrim team starting in Ballymena and me and my school friends going along.

“Gradually, the numbers were whittled down as you went through the different sections of the trials, going to a lot of them and trying to impress.

“Being chosen as part of the Co Antrim squad was a big thing. I recall having that first taste of competition and going away from your family and staying with the team and the preparation for the matches.

“A few years later, I was in the Northern Ireland youth team that played against Brazil, who had quality players and the flair you would expect.

“As soon as you mention Brazil, everybody wants to come and watch them, so it was a big match and a big deal to play at Windsor Park. Although we lost 1-0, it was a tightly contested game and really good for us to challenge ourselves against them.

“For everyone involved in this year’s SuperCupNI, I wish them well and hope they enjoy their experiences as much as I did when I was younger.”