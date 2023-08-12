Podium finish helps Richard Kerr close the gap at the top

Richard Kerr didn’t need a second invitation when the door was left open on the final lap of Saturday’s dramatic National Superstock 1000 race at Thruxton.

The AMD Motorsport Honda rider capitalised on the down-to-the-wire fight between leaders Billy McConnell and Dan Linfoot to snatch the runner-up spot, closing the gap in the title race to eight points on Linfoot ahead of Sunday’s second race (12:35 BST) at the Hampshire circuit.

McConnell (Jackson Racing Honda) pushed championship leader Linfoot (Optimum Bikes Racing Ltd Honda) wide at the chicane as they disputed the lead, leaving a gap for Kerr.

The 2022 Sunflower Trophy winner, who started from ninth, grabbed the chance with both hands to claim a close runner-up spot behind McConnell, with Linfoot coming off worst as he slipped from first to third.

Kerr (inset), fifth in the championship in 2022, remains right in the hunt for his maiden British title and will now be aiming to close the deficit to Linfoot further this afternoon, when he will line up on pole position.

“Dan left it easy for me and Billy obviously got the elbows out, and put him a bit wide, which left the door open for me,” Kerr said.

“I started from ninth, but I did believe I had the pace and I showed it there. It was hard work on the first few laps, but I got away clean, was aggressive, and started to catch them.

“I still used a bit more tyre than I would have liked, but I was confident at the end and any time I dropped back, I was able to catch them quite easily.

“I took it safe on the last lap around the outside and hoped for a mistake, and there was, so to come second is really good,” Kerr added.

“I closed down on Dan in the championship and I think we’re starting on pole tomorrow, so it should be a lot easier tomorrow hopefully.”

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley – fourth in the standings – was fifth on the SYNETIQ BMW.

In the British Superbike Sprint race, title hopeful Glenn Irwin finished in ninth place at a track where Ducati has struggled in recent seasons.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider closed the gap to championship pacesetter and team-mate Tommy Bridewell, who could only manage 14th, to 29.5 points.

Bridewell had won five of the last six races going into the weekend, but the Wiltshire man also struggled with his Panigale V4R at the fastest track on the BSB calendar.

BeerMonster Ducati team coordinator Johnny Mowatt said he knew that Thruxton had the potential to be a ‘bogey track’ for Paul Bird’s high-flying championship leaders.

“We’re pretty much the same as everybody really, everyone’s suffering with the grip, the [tyre] degradation – this is a super difficult track to get the bike working well,” said Mowatt.

“Obviously, the Yamahas are clearly working but we’ve come here knowing that we might struggle a little bit, that this could be our bogey track, but we’ll keep fighting to the end.”

Aussie Jason O’Halloran won the race on the McAMS Yamaha from Hawk Racing Honda’s Charlie Nesbitt, who pipped Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha) on the run to the line.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy was 11th for Lisburn team Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

Today’s BSB races are scheduled for 13:30 BST and 16:30 BST.

Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey was sixth on his Yamaha R6 in the British Supersport Sprint race, with Donegal’s Rhys Irwin in fourth.

Meanwhile, practice for the centenary Manx Grand Prix gets underway next Sunday, when 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop is among the top names in action at the event.