Podium finish in Finland is just the boost we need for rest of World Rally Championship season, says Aaron Johnston

Fintona’s Aaron Johnston believes podiuming at Secto Rally Finland heralds a turning point for him and Takamoto Katsuta for the remaining four fixtures of this season’s FIA World Rally Championship.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mates survived sustained pressure over the closing miles from Hyundai Motorsport’s Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula to finish third by 4.3 seconds after 22 stages and some 200 competitive miles.

However, in front of his family and the chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda, third place in the final points-scoring factory-backed GR Yaris Rally1 felt more like a victory for Katsuta, especially having publicly questioned his ability – and the processes he relies on – prior to Rally Finland.

Fifteen points – and two extra bonus points for recording the fourth quickest time over the rally-ending Power Stage – brings their total after nine rounds of the mixed surface competition to 58 with trips to Greece, Chile, the all-new Central European Rally and Japan to look forward to.

What was also satisfying from Johnston’s perspective was how Katsuta finally appeared to get a handle on how the car should be set-up for Finland’s high-speed roads that were initially dry before the arrival of persistent rain – something the Japanese star struggled to master prior to the ‘Gravel Grand Prix’.

“The weather for sure was tricky and let’s say it has not been our strong point when the weather is changeable as we have been lacking the confidence needed to keep pushing, but in Finland I feel we took a massive step forward in difficult conditions. The pace was right there,” Johnston told Sunday Life Sport.

“Even when the rain arrived Taka was strong, so from that aspect it is very positive moving forward because so far this season a lot of the rallies have experienced changeable conditions. From all sides, it was a very strong weekend for us; it only helps with our experience and understanding.

“Finland is the most famous rally of them all — it is a classic — and to get a podium is very special. It was a fantastic weekend for us knowing that we finished on the podium based on pure pace and what is more, we managed to pick up strong Championship points for the team,” he added.

The priority now for Katsuta and Johnston is to carry this momentum and consistency into the next round, which takes FIA World Rally Championship teams to Greece for the Acropolis Rally (7-10 September).

It is a slower, more technical event in nature due to its rough mountainous roads — conditions the GR Yaris Rally1 is equally strong on — and the pair have some downtime now before they start to prepare for it.

“If you compare the season so far to where we were at in 2022 it has been on the disappointing side but we came to Finland and achieved a podium result and that has done massive things for our confidence and self-belief,” said Johnston.

“We want to build on this moving forward — it is a good step and we will continue to push and work hard to achieve the strongest results that we can.”