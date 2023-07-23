Pogon Szczecin will test our mettle but these battles are the ones you relish, says Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns

Defender Jack Scott marked his competitive debut with a goal for Linfield during the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie with Vllaznia

Chris Johns reckons he’s in for another busy night when Linfield roll out the welcome mat for Polish side Pogon Szczecin at Windsor Park on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper emerged as the hero in the Albanian heat in midweek, when David Healy’s boys survived an onslaught from Vllaznia to book their place in the Second Qualifying Round of the Europa Conference League.

Linfield did the hard yards the previous week, racking up an impressive 3-1 home win courtesy of goals from Chris McKee – who bagged two – and debut boy Jack Scott.

Healy expected a bombardment from Vllaznia in the return fixture – and, no less, that’s exactly what he got.

But, thanks to a couple of first-half wonder saves from Johns, the home team managed to penetrate a well-drilled Blues defence only once when Bekim Belaj’s effort looped into the net.

Although it was backs to the wall at times, Johns and the boys in front of him – Scott, Michael Newberry, Ben Hall and Matthew Clarke – stood firm.

“It was a very hard-fought game, they are a very good side,” says Johns. “They certainly played a lot better than they did at Windsor Park, it really was a difficult shift for the boys.

“We hung in when we needed to, something perhaps we hadn’t done in some previous European games. It was a relief to get through. We didn’t give up many chances in the second-half, but they had a few in the first and I was called on a few times.

“We shored things up a bit after the interval, but they scored with a good header. It was a very good goal. It is difficult to see who was at fault for that.

“After that, we didn’t concede many chances. In the end, it was comfortable but edgy. Over the two legs, we got the result we wanted.

“We did a lot of the hard work at Windsor, so it was good to go to Albania with a two-goal cushion, although it could have been even better because it was disappointing conceding a goal so late on at home. It would have been a lot more comfortable going out with a three-goal lead.”

Johns is now primed for another daunting mission against the Poles.

He goes on: “It’s another tasty tie. They look like a really good side as well. We’ll prepare well, as we do for every game, and I’m sure the gaffer and his backroom staff will be doing their homework on them, trying to get as much information on them.

“We know they finished only one point behind Lech Poznan in the Polish League last season and five adrift of Legia Warsaw, so if they can compete seriously in that company, they’ll be tough opponents. But we work hard over the season to get to Europe; these are the games you want to be involved in.”

It’s been a summer of change at Windsor with a lot of established players exiting the club.

“It’s a different team from last year,” adds Johns. “The gaffer has been rebuilding and we have a lot of young players now in the group, but they have blended in with the more experienced boys.

“The young boys look very, very good. Jack Scott in particular was excellent in both games against Vllaznia. Robbo (John Robertson), who wasn’t used over there, has looked quick and sharp since his arrival.

“I don’t think there is any doubt we were the better team over the two legs.

“In saying that, the boys dug in well and covered a lot of yards in some serious heat. It was bad enough for me, but I can’t imagine what the lads went through playing in those conditions.

“The temperature was around 33 degrees and it was so humid, so the shift the boys put in was outstanding. It was really, really good to get through.”