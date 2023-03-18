Points all that matter in bid to lift League crown, says Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

Ballymena United ace Steven McCullough and Larne skipper Tomas Cosgrove keep their eyes on the ball

Larne's Andy Ryan is all smiles after scoring the only goal of the game

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch admits he is reluctantly prioritising points over performances as we enter the final furlong of the season.

Lynch saw his Invermen consolidate their position at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership with Friday’s 1-0 defeat of Ballymena United.

Few could have denied the home side deserved to win but, at the same time, Lynch will know the League leaders have played better on plenty of occasions throughout the campaign.

They got what they set out for, however, which was three points with just six Premiership games remaining. If that continues until the end of April, you won’t hear the Larne boss complaining — even though he might have to bite his lip to a certain extent.

“I probably struggle to say that it’s all about the result because we’re built on how we play and make sure paying fans are entertained, but at this stage it’s about making sure we get three points,” he said.

“We may have to tweak things here or there with our game management and so on, but I think it’s about getting the balance when we come out with the points.

“The players have to take great credit for coming out with the win.

“This team is built to cope with situations like we saw on Friday night and I’m not sure that would have been the case in recent years. The players have got themselves into this position and it’s them who deserve all the credit for that.”

Andy Ryan struck the only goal of the game a minute before half-time to settle the match in Larne’s favour.

They now head to Coleraine in their final game before the split on Saturday and Lynch believes they have to relish the position they’re in, aiming for a first top-flight title in the club’s history.

“I know there is a lot of noise from outside, but this is what we’ve been trying to build for six years,” he said.

“To be in the title race when the split comes around is what we’ve been striving for and now we’ve eventually got ourselves there.

“Who knows what’s going to happen come the end of April, we just have to enjoy what we have left.

“We’ve worked really hard, we’ve got ourselves into this position and the players continue to work hard every day.

“I can sit here and say they deserve all kinds of rewards for what they’ve done but we just have to wait and see what happens.”

Ballymena are now 11 League games without a victory and boss David Jeffrey was left fuming at Jordan Williamson’s injury-time red card when he took out Mark Randall after the goalkeeper had gone up for a late free-kick.

With Sean O’Neill injured, it has left Jeffrey with a headache for their next three games, including an Irish Cup Semi-Final — also against Larne.

“I was told that Jordan was sent off for violent conduct, or excessive force,” Jeffrey said.

“To Mark’s absolute credit he got straight up. If it had been excessive force, why did he get straight back on his feet?

“I’m told the referee and the assessor are all happy with the decision and if that’s the case, we’ve fallen foul of it.

“It leaves us with Marcus Thompson, who is a 16-year-old boy, and so it’s the impact on the club for the next three games.

“These are massive decisions which impact on clubs in a serious way.

“The one thing I can do is walk away from this game with my head held high. I’m very proud of my players, who worked their absolute socks off.”