Portadown can cause a few shocks back in the Premiership, says Paddy McNally

Paddy McNally believes Portadown can make an impact on their return to the Premiership by turning last season's scenario on its head.

The former Celtic trainee and his Shamrock Park colleagues were the team that everyone wanted to beat in the Championship as their rivals set out to make a name for themselves by toppling the big boys in the division.

Not many were able to do that as the Ports secured promotion by virtue of being top of the table when the season came to a halt in March.

From being favourites for almost every game of their three campaigns in the second tier, Matthew Tipton's men will enter the new campaign as underdogs in most matches and McNally expects the Ports to have a few shocks in store, despite coming up with a squad short on players who have played at the top level before.

"We were everyone's Cup Final last season. That might flip on itself this year," says the 26-year-old centre-half.

"We will always put pressure on ourselves internally. Can we go and upset a few people this year? Why not?

"We certainly have ability and, although we might be slightly inexperienced and it is going to be a big challenge for us, why not?

"It will be a different test, but internally within the dressing room we will always put high demands on ourselves and, as long as we keep doing that and keep pushing each other, I think we'll be okay."

The Ports proved that they could live with the best that the Premiership has to offer when they came within a whisker of knocking eventual winners Glentoran out of the Irish Cup in January before losing on penalties.

Being within a single kick of causing a Cup upset is one thing though, going up against teams of that quality week in, week out and matching them for the full 90 minutes each time is a different prospect altogether.

That impressive performance at The Oval is the standard that McNally now wants to see himself and his team-mates aim for in every game.

"We do have the ability to do it," he insists.

"Now the challenge is to go and do it consistently.

"Good teams perform consistently and we are going to strive to get there.

"I believe that we are good enough and if we can go into the Premiership and establish ourselves then we'll go again from there."