Portadown embracing ‘Cup Final’ pressure as they climb to within touching distance of Play-Off

Portadown 3 Carrick Rangers 1

Manager Stuart King and Carrick Rangers' hopes of a European Play-Off position are all but over — © Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Josh Archer registered his name on the scoresheet as he doubled Portadown's advantage against Carrick Rangers — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Two-goal Cathair Friel made a difference for Portadown against Carrick Rangers, and will have his sights set on continuing the trend against Dungannon Swifts — © INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Niall Currie’s Portadown can lift themselves off the bottom with victory over Dungannon Swifts next week — © INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Niall Currie is ready to take the pressure of a ‘Cup Final’ after Portadown gave their battle for Premiership survival the biggest boost yet.

The Great Escape is now on thanks to a 3-1 victory over Carrick Rangers that moved the Ports to within two points of relegation rivals Dungannon Swifts, who lost 2-0 at Ballymena United.

A goal in each half from Cathair Friel, either side of Josh Archer doubling the Ports’ lead and a strike from Ben Tilney that briefly gave Carrick hope, secured the success for the Shamrock Park men — a fifth in nine games.

Now Currie takes his troops to face the Swifts in the penultimate match of the season next Saturday, when both teams know that a win will mean having their destiny in their own hands.

“The job is far from done,” said Currie. “We have been playing Cup Finals the last five or six games. They have all been one-off occasions where we told the players that they have to treat it like a Cup Final, because that’s what they are.

“We were always only one defeat away from it being curtains. One defeat and a Dungannon win or something along those lines was curtains for us once we came into the split.

“Our target after the split was to win three or four games, we knew that’s what we needed and thankfully we have given ourselves a really good chance.”

Friel lit up the game 14 minutes in with a sweetly struck free-kick from 20 yards. There appeared to be little space to hit as he stepped up on the right of the box, but Friel curled the ball around the wall with his right foot and beat Ross Glendinning low at his left post.

Archer breathed real life into the Ports’ survival hopes when he made it 2-0 on 32 minutes, pouncing after Jim Ervin’s sliced clearance sent him through to beat Glendinning one-on-one.

Carrick manager Stuart King had strong words for his team at half-time, and they reacted within 14 minutes.

Lloyd Anderson’s effort was blocked by Jethren Barr and Tilney had a simple task of putting the loose ball into an empty net.

A roar then rippled through the crowd as news of Ballymena’s first goal spread and, seconds later, the Portadown fans were celebrating even louder when Friel struck his second, coolly slotting past Glendinning from close range.

“This was a fantastic performance from a lot of boys,” enthused Currie.

“I think the players deserve an unbelievable amount of credit. To come from the situation that we were in when I came back to the club, and then we had six or seven games that were almost impossible to win.

“To turn things around at the same time as bedding a team in from January to get onto this run that we are on now — it is some run for a team sitting bottom of the League.

“To win those kinds of games and get the number of points that we have now is fantastic, but ultimately now the question is can we cross that line? Can we see it out and get that Play-Off place?

“It’s in our hands now so we have to approach next week, go and enjoy it as best we can.”

Carrick boss King held his hands up that conceding the third goal was down to him chasing the dream of a European Play-Off place.

“I got wind that Glenavon had gone ahead so I just threw bodies up top because we knew we had to match their result today,” said King.

“We were caught short at the back for the third goal, which is acceptable because I had a decision to make and I wanted to take things to next week when we play them.”

PORTADOWN: Barr 7, Rodgers 7, McNally 7 (Upton, 63 mins, 6), McKeown 7, Chapman 6, Wilson 7, McCawl 8, Archer 7 (Teggart, 75 mins, 7), Russell 7, Friel 8, Balde 8 (O’Sullivan 68 mins, 7).

Unused subs: Mastny, Stedman, Igiehon, Walker.

CARRICK:Ross Glendinning 6, Stewart 5 (Gawne, 73 mins, 5), Ervin 6, Reece Glendinning 6, Forsythe 7, Cherry 6 (Anderson, 33 mins, 7), Mitchell 6, Cushley 7 (Nixon, 80 mins, 6), Tilney 7, McGuckin 7, Maciulaitis 6.

Unused subs:Hogg, Surgenor, Kalla, Dupree.

Referee:Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 6