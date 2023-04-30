Portadown just unable to bid farewell to Premiership with success: Niall Currie

Portadown’sthree-year return to the Premiership ended where it begun, but with a hugely contrasting performance — much to the regret of manager Niall Currie.

The Ports boss was hungry to give his team’s supporters something to cheer after their relegation was confirmed last week, but instead he got a drab display that lacked any kind of real quality.

With more than one eye on the European Play-Offs, Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton wrapped most of his top players in cotton wool and only fielded the likes of Danny Wallace and Peter Campbell because he felt they needed to top up their match sharpness.

The difference from October 2020 when the Ports announced their return to the top flight with a stunning 4-2 victory at Mourneview Park was huge.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for us to sign off well with our supporters,” said Currie.

“Fair play to the players, we have given it a good rattle and I thought with the team we had out — yes, we were missing Paddy McNally and Chris Rodgers and others, but they were missing players too — I just wanted a bit more urgency from us and we didn’t get it.

“We did try in the dressing room to stress the importance of signing off with our supporters, but unfortunately I thought it was pedestrian. It was lethargic and pedestrian and it was just like an end-of-season game that didn’t matter to anybody, but it mattered to me.

“I know the importance of these games. I don’t care where we are sitting or what the situation is, we’re in a Mid Ulster derby, you are getting stick and you’re getting banter from all around the ground and the best way of keeping the ground quiet is to win the game and we missed that opportunity.

“We didn’t do enough, anywhere near enough. A lot of our players went through the motions.

“I thanked them all for their efforts over the last two or three months, which has been fantastic if you look at the points total.”

There was one spark in the game when Portadown had the ball in the net midway through the second half; Benny Igiehon pouncing after Stephen Teggart’s shot wasn’t held by Marc Matthews, but the linesman’s offside flag was instantly raised.

That was the last action for the young goalkeeper as he left the pitch and headed straight to hospital to have a dislocated elbow put back in place and midfielder Michael O’Connor took over between the posts.

“Some of the performances from the youngsters were absolutely incredible,” said Glenavon assistant manager Paul McAreavey, whose side will enter the Play-Offs on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run.

“You look at the two Harrys, I don’t think they put a foot wrong. Harry Lynch never missed a header, he was exceptional. Harry Norton covered him round really, really well, got on the ball, won his headers, won his tackles, anticipated things really well. Absolutely exceptional performances from both of them.”

At the other end of the scale, 35-year-old O’Connor also won special praise.

“Michael is on a different level,” said McAreavey.

“His quality was there for all to see. When it was time for him to hook it on he did it, when it was time to win his headers, win his tackles he did it. When he went into goals, he was exceptional; you’d have thought he’d played there all his career.

“I am actually laughing because he was that good.”

GLENAVON: Matthews 7 (Snoddy, 69 mins, 6), Norton 7, Doyle 7, Lynch 8, Wallace 8, Henderson 8, Kerr 8, O’Connor 8, McCloskey 6 (Doran, 27 mins, 7), Prendergast 7, Campbell 7 (Atherton 57 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Rogers, Harvey, McNally

PORTADOWN:Mastny 7, Wilson 6 (Walker, 46 mins, 7), Upton 7, McKeown 7, Chapman 7, Archer 5 (Friel, 41 mins, 6), Teggart 7, McCawl 7, Russell 7, McElroy 6, O’Sullivan 7 (Igiehon, 56 mins, 5).

Unused subs:Barr, Balde, Jordan, McCullough.

Referee:Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 7