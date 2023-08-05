Portadown start Championship life with a win as Annagh United send out statement of intent

Portadown had to come from behind to start life in the Playr-Fit Championship in winning style as they won 3-2 at Dergview thanks to goals from Caolin Coyle, Eamon Fyfe and Paul McElroy.

Garth Falconer had given the hosts the lead just after the half-hour mark, but the Ports smashed in three goals to give themselves a two-goal cushion, meaning Thomas Mullen's strike three minutes from time was mere consolation.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Bangor were denied a point in their opening game of the season by Darius Roohi's 87th-minute winner as Ballyclare Comrades claimed a 3-2 win at Dixon Park.

Annagh United sent out a message of intent on the opening day with a 5-2 win over fellow promotion chasers Dundela at BMG Arena, with Ryan Swan's first half brace sending them on their way.

Jaimie McGovern had put the visitors ahead, but Swan's double had Annagh ahead at the break before Stephen Murray, J Evans and Lee Upton piled on further misery, with William Faulkner pulling one back late on.

Elsewhere, Harland & Wolff Welders scored four goals in the final half an hour to rescue a 4-2 win over Ballinamallard United at the Blanchflower Arena as two from Matthew Ferguson helped them on their way to three points.

Ten-man Newington picked up arguably the shock result of the opening day as they secured a 3-1 win over Ards at Clandeboye Park to outline their ambitions for the new campaign.

Zach Barr's early strike had been cancelled out by Jamal Dupree's equaliser for Ards, but goals from Patrick Downey and Darren Stuart steered the visitors to the win despite Paul Donnelly's late red card for a second booking.

And in a battle of the League's bottom two sides last season, Mark Mbuli's second half double helped Institute to a 2-0 win over Knockbreda at the Brandywell.