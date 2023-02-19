Portadown’s derby joy against Glenavon a highlight in my career: Niall Currie

Chris Rodgers keeps his cool as Glenavon bid to make the most of a goalmouth scramble

Alan O'Sullivan enjoys the moment after the first of his two goals in Portadown's victory over Glenavon

Stephen Teggart jumps for joy after firing Portadown into an early lead against Glenavon

Niall Currie declared his first Mid Ulster derby win as the proudest moment of his managerial career.

The elated Portadown boss poured praise on his players and dedicated the 3-1 success over Glenavon to the fans who roared their team to victory right from Stephen Teggart’s early opener until substitute Alan O’Sullivan secured the points with his second of the match in the 90th minute.

In contrast, beaten Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton said he was “absolutely disgusted” with a performance that he claimed let down the club and their supporters, with only goalkeeper Rory Brown and teenage midfielder Jamie Doran being exonerated.

“This is probably the highlight for me and my heart is still pumping out of my chest,” said a delighted Currie.

“I’m very excited and it’s great to see so many smiles on faces — and that’s exactly what it’s about.

“You can see the reaction from the fans. The place is bouncing and it’s a special day for me as a Portadown supporter as well.

“To say I am a proud man would probably be an understatement.”

Hamilton was anything but proud of his team, keeping his players in the dressing room for almost an hour as he dissected the performance before giving his reaction.

“I am disgusted,” he blasted. “I hold my hands up, I’m the manager and I pick the team.

“We’ve let the supporters and the club down massively. I’m absolutely disgusted with the performance.

“It’s so frustrating because anyone who saw us against Crusaders on Tuesday night, it was the same team that took to the pitch and we were 1-0 down after a couple of minutes .

“We looked as if we’d never defended before.

“Only for Rory, it would have been a much bigger scoreline and I also have to excuse Jamie Doran from that performance because he was absolutely outstanding.

“The worrying thing is that an 18-year-old kid is the player we were relying on.”

Currie, however, went through a range of emotions after Teggart pounced on a poor header from Calum Birney to put the Ports ahead with just two minutes on the clock and then saw Paul McElroy miss a possible hat-trick before Cathair Friel failed to convert from the penalty spot when he was denied by Brown on the stroke of half-time.

Even when O’Sullivan doubled the lead on 71 minutes with a shot that bobbled over the line, the Ports couldn’t relax.

Glenavon had spurned earlier chances, particularly when Matthew Fitzpatrick’s shot hit Eoin Bradley in front of goal, before giving themselves a lifeline when Danny Wallace volleyed home from a couple of yards out with eight minutes left.

Currie and the Ports fans were finally able to enjoy a victory in the dying moments when O’Sullivan went one-on-one with Brown and coolly side-footed into the bottom corner from 15 yards.

“I thought we made it a wee bit difficult for ourselves in the second half. I think we should have been coming in at half-time at least three or four up,” said Currie.

“We were on it, we looked hungry, we had desire and we wanted it more than them — which I think goes a long, long way in football.”

The Ports are still a huge 11 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership table and Currie is demanding more, with the hope that this win is the spark for a run of victories.

“I think every game now becomes must-win for us,” he said.

“We have a target set. This month is huge and we have games against teams around us that we feel we can be competitive in.”

PORTADOWN: Mastny 6, Wilson 8, Rodgers 7, McKeown 8, Balde 6 (Chapman, 21 mins, 6), Archer 6, McCawl 7, Russell 7, Teggart 8, Friel 6, McElroy 6 (O’Sullivan, 64 mins, 8). Unused subs: Barr, Upton, Stedman, Jordan, Igiehon.

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Ward 6, Birney 6, Wallace 7, Rogers 5 (O’Connor, 72 mins, 6), Prendergast 6, Snoddy 6, Doran 7, Stewart 7, Fitzpatrick 7, Bradley 6 (Baird, 72 mins, 6). Unused subs: Kerr, Doyle, Garrett, Malone, Norton.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 7.