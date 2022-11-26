Portadown's long wait for a first win continues as Glentoran win at Shamrock Park

Portadown 0 Glentoran 2

Glentoran are back on the winning trail and still well placed in the race for the Danske Bank Premiership title but it was only in the second-half that they asserted their superiority at Shamrock Park.

It needed a freak free-kick and a goalkeeping mistake to give the Glens their two goals and that was always going to be enough against a Portadown side whose goal famine in the League is now past the 11-hour mark.

Sean Murray’s opener, with the last kick of the first half, came from a 40-yard free-kick near the left touchline which went straight into the corner of the net and substitute Bobby Burns bundled home the second five minutes from the end after Jethren Barr had failed to gather cleanly on his line.

“It was a tough game, the Ports made it difficult for us especially in the first-half when they were solid at the back, so it was tough to get through them,” admitted first team coach Tim McCann.

“But it was a great delivery from Sean and I don’t think it got a touch and went straight in.

“We told the boys at half-time to calm down in the second-half, keep the ball on the deck because the wind was so strong and we created four or five good chances.

“Jay (Donnelly) could probably have had a hat-trick but Bobby got on the end of one of them and we saw out the game.”

It ended a run of four games without a win and, in the first-half, that lack of confidence was evident with numerous misplaced or rushed passes and it was Portadown who came closest to breaking the deadlock.

Mark Russell’s 20-yard drive rattled the crossbar and they were also denied what seemed an obvious penalty when Rhys Marshall brought down Reece Jordan moments after Aaron McCarey saved superbly from 18-year-old striker Igor Rutkowski. But referee Evan Boyce waved play on to give Glens the lucky break that Portadown have now been waiting seven matches for.

Boss Niall Currie was forced to pair Rutkowski and 20-year-old Alberto Balde up front after Greg Moorhouse reported sick and Jordan Jenkins, on loan from Glentoran, was ineligible against his parent club.

“It was basically an Under-20s side with three or four senior players,” reflected Currie.

“But you know that kids will give you everything and they listen to every word you say and they left nothing out on the pitch. I’m very proud of them.

“But certain circumstances change games and I thought we had a stonewall penalty not given in the first-half. You are relying on officials to get it right and I don’t think they got it right today.

“Glentoran were the better team, I’m not going to deny that, they are a class act, but you are relying on moments in games and we didn’t get them. We’re fighting for our lives but the best thing about today was that we did fight for our lives and the kids were fantastic.”

The problem is that you can’t rely on kids to keep going for 90 minutes, especially against a full-time team, and apart from a Rutkowski header straight at McCarey, it was one-way traffic in the second-half.

Aidan Wilson hit the crossbar from a Murray corner, Burns headed wide and Donnelly had two shots off target and another comfortably saved.

Three points off the top with two games in hand. Panic at the Bet McLean Oval? What panic?

PORTADOWN: Barr 5, McNally 6, Upton 6, McKeown 7 (Beverland, 67 mins, 5), Cakaj 6, Russsell 6, Wilson 6 (Donnellan, 50 mins, 5), Archer 5 (Cowan, 83 mins, 5), Jordan 6, Rutkowski 6, Balde 5. Unused subs: McKenna, Tantale, Willis, Smyth.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Wilson 7, McCullough 7, McClean 7, Marshall 7, Murray 7 (Burns, 67 mins, 7), Singleton 6, Devlin 6, Kane 7, R Donnelly 5 (Purkis, 46 mins, 7), J Donnelly 6. Unused subs: Webber, Roy, Murphy, Smith, McLaughlin.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 5