Portadown’s Niall Currie feels let down by the Irish FA when push comes to shove

Niall Currie has claimed a mid-season moving of the goalposts by disciplinary chiefs left him shocked in the wake of striker Paul McElroy’s red card and subsequent failed appeal.

McElroy’s goals since his January move from Ballymena United have sparked the struggling Ports, scoring five times in as many games in a run that saw Currie’s team pick up 10 points to boost their Premiership survival hopes.

A red card against Glentoran last weekend meant McElroy missed Friday night’s 1-0 win over the Sky Blues, during which another former Ballymena striker — Cathair Friel — netted the decisive goal with a header after only 10 minutes to lift his side to within five points of Dungannon Swifts.

McElroy is also banned for Tuesday night’s clash with Newry City and next Saturday’s visit of Carrick Rangers in a crucial spell for the Ports after attempts to have the red card overturned were dismissed.

“I was told that the directive had changed following the Glentoran versus Glenavon game (when Jordan Stewart was sent off) for pushing in the chest. It had been decided that it was going to be looked at differently,” said Currie.

“Unfortunately, nobody told us — not that I know of and I don’t know of any other clubs that have been informed of it.

“It must be how hard you push somebody, or something along those lines.

“I was surprised to hear it, but ultimately if that is the directive then let us know it.

“I think everybody was shocked when Keith Kennedy pulled out the red card for that incident and it’s an extremely harsh red card in my opinion.

“It would have been nice to know that was the situation.

“It doesn’t excuse Paul McElroy — it doesn’t excuse him at all.

“He shouldn’t have even given the referee a decision to make and he has to take the responsibility for it.

“We have spoken to Paul, he knows he shouldn’t have reacted like that.”

The Ports — who have lost only once at home since the end of January — were praised by Currie, who branded the performance “brilliant”, but a combination of some excellent defending and the performance of teenage debutant Marcus Thompson in goal kept Ballymena in the game right to the end.

The Sky Blues had been inches away from an equaliser when Ross Redman struck the base of a post with a free-kick and, despite the defeat, Thompson will have walked away with an immense sense of pride after a fine late penalty save from Alberto Balde — and rightly so, as far as manager David Jeffrey is concerned.

“We came with four senior players not available to us and we are putting a 16-year-old young boy into goals, who I thought was absolutely remarkable,” said Jeffrey. “He did tremendously well.

“Sean O’Neill was injured. I couldn’t ask Sean to play another game. His knee has been giving him trouble from an injury at Carrick and Jordan Williamson was suspended so that was it — no choice.

“I thought he was excellent. His family should be very proud of him, I am immensely proud of him.

“He’s a young boy that has come from the Boys’ Model school, another player that Bryan McLaughlin has identified and picked up.

“I promised him that if an opportunity came along, we would certainly play him and that opportunity came along, albeit with Jordan suspended and Sean injured, but I thought he did himself proud and did us proud.”

PORTADOWN: Barr 7, Rodgers 7, McNally 8, McKeown 7, Balde 7, Wilson 8, McCawl 8, Archer 7, Russell 7, Friel 8 (Chapman, 73 mins, 6), O’Sullivan 7 (Igiehon, 60 mins, 5). Unused subs:Mastney, Upton, Stedman, Teggart, Walker.

BALLYMENA:Thompson 7, Whiteside 7, Farquhar 7, Nelson 6 (Place, 85 mins, 5), McVarnock 7 (McGrory, 85 mins, 5), Kelly 6, Graham 6, Kane 6, Redman 7 Gibson 6, Waide 6 (Tweed, 65 mins, 5). Unused subs: Tipton, Taylor, Tennant, Clarke.

Referee:Ben McMaster 6