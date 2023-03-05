Prediction time: How Larne, Cliftonville and Linfield may enter Premiership split

Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville are the three teams left standing in the battle to be crowned Irish League champions

Then there were three. The runners and riders in this year’s Danske Bank Premiership title race are beginning to string out following recent results.

Having dropped points last week, it is fair to say Crusaders, Coleraine and Glentoran are eyeing up the Gibson Cup more in hope than expectation. The Crues trail Larne by 11 points with eight games remaining, Coleraine 14 and the Glens 16, albeit with two matches in hand.

Tiernan Lynch’s full-timers hold a six-point lead over Cliftonville, with reigning Champions Linfield just a point further behind in another enthralling tussle at the top.

According to BetMcLean Bookmakers, Larne are 8/5 favourites but are in uncharted territory, having never won the League before. Cliftonville were pipped at the post by Linfield last year and, as part-timers, continue to buck the trend, while the Blues are serial course and distance winners under David Healy and can never be ruled out.

There are just eight games left in the League campaign; three before the split with the five remaining fixtures yet to be confirmed. Tuesday night’s mammoth clash between Larne and Linfield at Inver Park is the most crucial pre-split match-up and much rests on the outcome for both clubs.

Today, Sunday Life assesses the three outstanding games for the trio of hopefuls in an effort to predict who will hold the advantage going into the last five games.

LARNE

Linfield on Tuesday night towers over all other fixtures before the split and if Larne win, it could prove a fatal blow to Healy’s hopes of winning a fifth title in a row.

The Blues are strong but will need to dig deep against a Larne side which has won their last five League games on the bounce.

The Invermen are favoured not only due to home advantage but also because of their firepower, boosted by the January arrivals of Andy Ryan and Joe Thomson.

Home advantage should see off Ballymena, while Coleraine at The Showgrounds is tricky and could finish with honours even.

PRE-SPLIT PREDICTIONS

March 7: Home to Linfield (win)

March 17: Home to Ballymena United (win)

March 25: Away to Coleraine (draw)

Points at the split: 75

CLIFTONVILLE

The north Belfast derby stands out for the Reds as their toughest encounter this month, and Crusaders’ home form is a daunting prospect for Paddy McLaughlin and co.

Cliftonville have lost only two games in their last 12 since a 3-0 reverse at Seaview on Boxing Day and will fancy their chances, but a point would be a decent return.

There have been many good performers at Solitude this season but Rory Hale is pivotal to their hopes for the remainder of the race, if he can stay free from injury.

The Reds should have too much in their locker for Dungannon at home and can dig in to claim all three points at Newry.

PRE-SPLIT PREDICTIONS

March 13: Away to Crusaders (draw)

March 18: Home to Dungannon Swifts (win)

March 25: Away to Newry City (win)

Points at the split: 69

LINFIELD

As previously stated, Tuesday night is a make or break game for Linfield as defeat and a 10-point gap with just seven games remaining would leave a mountain to climb.

Never write Healy’s Blues off. Linfield have it within their locker to win at Inver Park but two of their five defeats this calendar year have come at the hands of Larne.

The Blues, along with Crusaders, have scored more League goals than the rest but lack a proven and prolific focal point in front of goal, particularly against top six opposition.

After Larne, Linfield should really be taking six points from their games against Newry and Dungannon before the split.

PRE-SPLIT PREDICTIONS

March 7: Away to Larne (lose)

March 18: Home to Newry City (win)

March 24: Away to Dungannon Swifts (win)

Points at the split: 67