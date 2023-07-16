Premiership clubs set for extra £100,000 windfall after NIFL’s bumper sponsorship deal

The Premiership is set for a hike in prize money

The Northern Ireland Football League has bumped up prize money for the Sports Direct Premiership next season by almost £100,000.

Top flight clubs held a meeting at NIFL on Thursday night, during which the NIFL Board revealed the budget for next year.

The total prize money of £613,000 represents a rise of £99,000 — a substantial increase for the second year in a row as last year the reward was boosted by £125,000.

It is understood all leagues under the NIFL umbrella will benefit from an increase, which comes after NIFL signed a sponsorship deal with Sports Direct.

The cash in the top flight is weighted to give clubs NOT participating in European football more money than the four clubs playing in Europe.

Last year, Champions Larne won £24,000 in prize money, which does not include fees for televised matches.

The first non-European competing team received £36,000 and this has been boosted to £42,250 for the coming season, when the Champions will receive £30,250. TV revenue is included in the figure of £613,000 and Premiership clubs can expect to receive £15-20,000, depending on the number of matches broadcast live.

At the same meeting, NIFL revealed the body made an annual profit of £30,000 despite challenging conditions that saw the Irish Football Association lose £500,000 in the same period.

In yesterday’s pre-season friendly action, meanwhile, goals from John Robertson and Andrew Clarke gave Linfield a 2-1 win over Harland & Wolff Welders, who had been briefly level through former Blues striker Michael McLellan.

Two Ronan Hale strikes and a cool finish from Jack Berry helped Cliftonville to a 3-0 victory at Ballyclare Comrades, while Ballymena United registered six different scorers — Donal Rocks, Johnny McMurray (2), Mikey Place, Alex Gawne, Ryan Waide and a trialist — in their 7-0 defeat of Ballymoney United.

Coleraine enjoyed two wins, with an own goal, Andy Mitchell and Conor McKendry contributing to a 3-0 triumph over Ballinamallard United ahead of Ciaran O’Hara (2), Luca Doherty and Joshua Callaghan finding the net as Limavady United were beaten 4-1.

Jay Boyd scored Crusaders’ goal in a 3-1 reverse at the hands of Rangers B at Seaview, while Loughgall steamrolled Dunmurry YM 9-0.

In the City Cup tournament at Holm Park, Dungannon Swifts were beaten 1-0 by Annagh United before John Scott and Adam Glenny netted in a 2-0 victory over Kilmore Celtic, with Annagh going on to lift the trophy courtesy of a 2-1 win against hosts Armagh City.