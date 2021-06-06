Premiership Team of the Year: Linfield dominate with five players selected

Kirk Millar and Shayne Lavery have both been named in the Team of the Year. INPHO/Brian Little

It’s hardly surprising that the Uhlsport Premiership Team of the Year is dominated by Linfield personnel.

Having picked up the country’s two major honours — the Danske Bank Premiership title and the Irish Cup — in the last couple of weeks, the awards just keep on coming for the Windsor Park quintet of goalkeeper Chris Johns, defender Jimmy Callacher, midfield duo Jamie Mulgrew and Kirk Millar and striker Shayne Lavery, who is primed for a move back across the water to England following a glorious personal campaign.

“They deserve it,” said Blues boss David Healy, who was last week named Manager of the Year.

“They all played a massive part in the club’s success this season and they have been quite rightly recognised by managers and members of the media.

“Jimmy, Kirk and Jamie have been around the club for some time and know the demands, so it’s great that Chris and Shayne also got the nod, their stay at Windsor Park has been much shorter.”

Coleraine, who finished runners-up for the second season in succession after pushing the Blues all the way in an intriguing race for the Gibson Cup, have full-back Lyndon Kane and midfield maestro Stephen Lowry in the line-up, while third-placed Glentoran provide two players — central defender Luke McCullough and frontman Jay Donnelly.

The team is made up with veteran Ballymena United full-back Ross Redman and tricky winger Marty Donnelly from Larne operating down the left.

The team was selected by members of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association and Danske Bank Premiership managers in conjunction with the NI Football League.

Uhlsport Premiership Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: CHRIS JOHNS (Linfield)

Defence: LYNDON KANE (Coleraine), JIMMY CALLACHER (Linfield), LUKE McCULLOUGH (Glentoran), ROSS REDMAN (Ballymena Utd)

Midfield: KIRK MILLAR (Linfield), STEPHEN LOWRY (Coleraine), JAMIE MULGREW (Linfield), MARTIN DONNELLY (Larne)

Attack: JAY DONNELLY (Glentoran), SHAYNE LAVERY (Linfield)