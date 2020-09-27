Pro14: Tommy Bowe is upbeat on Ulster but admits game's future a concern

There are no easy answers at the moment. Not for the PRO14 and not exactly for the professional game in general.

The coronavirus continues to stalk us and has put paid to the two South African franchises taking part this side of Christmas - the Kings are already gone as an entity - already making it the PRO12 again, though the branding remains the same more in hope than clarity about the future.

Then there is the financial haemorrhaging the game continues to suffer with crisis enveloping England - leaving Saracens looking somewhat isolated in their Championship exile - with the Premiership clubs stating their inability to function viably without crowds.

It's a similar tale here and IRFU CEO Philip Browne's bleak outlook on how the pro game may not survive much beyond the New Year was a stark reminder that just getting a League going again may not be enough without the inclusion of paying punters.

"Unfortunately given this Covid crisis we just don't know where rugby is," said former Ulster, Ireland and Lions winger Tommy Bowe when asked for his steer on these still rather worrying times.

Still the League's leading try scorer, Bowe, who now also works as a presenter for Eir Sport's PRO14 coverage, is hopeful that the private equity firm CVC's involvement in the League (£120m for a 28% stake) will be enough of an investment to keep it just about ticking over.

"They (CVC) have a big and global plan so it will be very interesting to see where it goes," said Bowe, who retired from the professional game two years ago.

Assuming the season gets up and running, and is largely able to continue, there is no hiding place from the fact that Leinster's dominance of the League - their recent triumph over Ulster was a third straight title success - has not been healthy.

"Leinster are head and shoulders the strongest side in the PRO14," said the Monaghan native while attending former club Queen's University's media evening.

"For a competition to thrive it needs rivalries and that's the big thing that's missing.

"At the minute when they (Leinster) send out their B and C team and beat other provinces as well as the Scottish, Welsh and Italian sides, it just isn't good for the game."

And being able to recently see off Ulster and Munster (twice each) without playing particularly well is also rather worrying for the competition and, actually, Leinster as well as was seen when they then came up against and fell well short in Europe against Saracens.

In fairness, most may have been suffering from some of the usual early-season rustiness which may be quickly ironed out for what is to come, virus-permitting, should games be regularly played.

"But I still think that there are positives out there," insisted Bowe, who is also upbeat about South Africa's four Super Rugby franchises joining this time next year and the impact that would have in transforming the League.

"Edinburgh look strong again," added the former player who won three League titles (two with the Ospreys) of this coming season. "And I also think that Ulster are closing that gap (with Leinster) and are going in the right direction.

"Dan McFarland is doing a great job and has also shown he has that ruthless capacity to do his job whether you agree or not with him dropping John Cooney.

"And given where Ulster were before he arrived all that he has brought and with regular knockout rugby in both competitions has to be promising."

He does accept, though, that for all the promise of Michael Lowry, James Hume and Robert Baloucoune in the backline, Ulster need a harder edge up front to really compete and that Marcell Coetzee and Iain Henderson can't do all the heavy lifting.

"It's no secret that up front is where Ulster need to strengthen," he added.

"I keep seeing young backs being given a chance but I don't see many young forwards."

Ulster certainly need some solutions, but then, right now, so does rugby.