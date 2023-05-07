Promotion not to be for Dungannon after Play-Off agony against UL Bohemians

All-Ireland League

Dungannon have agonisingly missed out on promotion to Division 2A of the AIL — © Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Dungannon fell short in their bid to win promotion to Division 2A of the AIL after losing their Play-Off Final at UL Bohemians by 20-16.

The Tyrone side had led 16-3 at half-time but were unable to hold out in what followed at Annacotty in Limerick as the hosts scored 17 unanswered points to snatch the result and avoid relegation.

It had started so well for the visitors, when full-back Ben McCaughey tied the scores after 13 minutes with an opening penalty, and then he kicked his second just after the quarter-hour.

Then, on 20 minutes, Gannon put a penalty into the corner and from the ensuing maul, veteran number eight James McMahon was the one to touch down for the five points.

This became seven when McCaughey slotted the conversion to put coach Jonny Gillespie’s side 13-3 ahead. McCaughey was on target yet again later in the half with his third penalty success, giving Gannon a 16-3 advantage.

From here, though, it was all about Bohemians who snatched seven points back with an early converted try. They then took the lead – albeit by just 17-16 – on 50 minutes with another converted try, and only a 78th-minute penalty gave the hosts the breathing space to ensure that they remain in 2A.