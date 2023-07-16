Provincial Bowling Association wins first inter-association title in six years with dominating display

The Provincial Bowling Association yesterday proved they have got some of the most talented young bowlers in the county by roaring to victory in the two-day Connect Health IBA Inter-Association Championship at Belmont.

They finished the series with an unblemished record, that heralded their first title win since 2017 — the Private Greens Leagues had lifted the trophy for the past three years.

It was a relentless exhibition that began with a tight, tense, seven shots win over the reigning champions on Friday night. When the Provincials defeated the Northern Ireland Bowling Association by a similar margin in the first session yesterday, their name was already on the trophy.

And, they finished the job with a certain degree of panache with a stunning 79 shots win over rock bottom Irish Lawn Bowls.

“It was a good solid showing over the two days,” said Provincial boss Jackie Smyth. “It’s always important to get off to a good start and we did that against a good PGL side.

“We built up a bit of momentum after that and turned in another good performance against the NIBA. The lads then really turned it on in the final match.

“The victory demonstrates the amount of talented young bowlers in the association.”

Provincial skips Adam Rankin and Ross McMullan racked up wins in every game, while Jordan Rankin tasted defeat only once – that was against Oran Breen in the opening fixture.

Adam Stratton found the going tough in the opening match, beaten by the PGL’s Jack Moffett and then by Peter Haughey of the NIBA.

But the Ballymoney player got it right in the final game with a one-shot win against the ILB’s Keith Murphy.

Meanwhile, Kris McKee walked off with the ‘top player’ trophy in the prestigious Bangor Bowls Tournament at Ward Park this week.

The competition, that ran from Friday until Thursday, July 13 was another triumph for Matt Stevenson and his hard-working organising committee.

It was Castle duo McKee and Jim Corry, who stole the show.

Newtownards man Corry, lifted the Open Singles title for the first time, defeating Lurgan’s Nigel Hamilton 11-9 in an epic encounter. He eliminated reigning champion Gary Eaton at the Quarter-Final stage — the Salisbury man was hoping to be the first player to lift the title three years on the bounce.

McKee, Corry and Sam Curran also mounted the winners’ rostrum in the Open Triples following a nail-biting two shots victory (12-10) over Thomas Carson, John McKeown and Matthew Crawford.

But it wasn’t all high-fives and back slaps for McKee because he lost to Corry (12-2) in the Semi-Final of the singles.

He also teamed up with Leigh Todd in the Mixed Pairs and, after a 11-5 win against Karen Rodgers and Alan Davidson in the Semi-Final, McKee was edged out by Christina Walls and Robin Beattie 12-9 in the final.

Walls, incidentally, was voted ladies player of the tournament, while Curran picked up the young players of the event.

The Singles Final between Corry and Hamilton developed into an intriguing affair that caught the imagination of the big holiday crowd that shoehorned around the green.

Hamilton appeared to have inched closer to the finish line as he lay three shots on the penultimate end. That was until Corry played a wonder bowl, dragging the jack to pick up a brilliant count of four.

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION

UNDER-25 INTER-ASSOCIATION

CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS LEAGUE 46 (2)

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL BOWLING ASSOCIATION 53 (5)

Rink 1: J Moffett 14 A Stratton 10

Rink 2: O Breen 13 J Rankin 12

Rink 3: A Coleman 13 R McMullan 15

Rink 4: W Orr 6 A Rankin 16

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION 46 (5)

IRISH LAWN BOWLS 44 (2)

Rink 1: P Haughey 11 K Murphy 8

Rink 2: A Cromie 7 D Martin 14

Rink 3: C Gaw 21 G Burns 8

Rink 4: I Gingles 7 C O’Brien 14

NIPGL 120 (6) ILB 51 (1)

Rink 1: O Breen 21 G Burns 30

Rink 2: R McIlroy 38 K Murphy 7

Rink 3: W Orr 33 C O’Brien 7

Rink 4: J Moffett 28 D Martin 7

NIBA 69 (1) NIPBA 76 (6)

Rink 1: I Gingles 17 A Rankin 23

Rink 2: P Haughey 26 A Stratton 12

Rink 3: A Cromie 12 J Rankin 22

Rink 4: C Gaw 14 R McMullan 19

NIBA 51 (0.5) NIPGL 89 (6.5)

Rink 1: C Gaw 16 R McIlroy 24

Rink 2: I Gingles 9 W Orr 30

Rink 3: P Haughey 14 J Moffett 14

Rink 4: A Cromie 12 O Breen 21

NIPBA 106 (7) ILB 45 (0)

Rink 1: J Rankin 23 C O’Brien 11

Rink 2: R McMullan 26 C Burns 12

Rink 3: A Rankin 38 D Martin 4

Rink 4: A Stratton 19 K Murphy 18

FINAL TABLE

1 NIPBA 18 points, 2 NIPGL 14.5, 3 NIBA 6.5, 4 ILB 3.

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING

ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

WHITEHEAD 74 (6) LISNAGARVEY 42 (1)

Rink 1: J Caldwell 14 B Carroll 8

Rink 2: S Moran 32 S Irwin 6

Rink 3: S Wallace 9 G McCloughlin 16

Rink 4: C Todd 19 A Johnston 12

NIBA DIVISION TWO

DUNGANNON 98 (7) MARKETHILL 52 (0)

Rink 1: J Carson 21 J Robinson 17

Rink 2: K Wright 32 S McCall 17

Rink 3: A Wight 25 J Beattie 6

Rink 4: A Rafferty 20 A Robinson 12

NORTH DOWN 56 (1) CASTLE 92 (6)

Rink 1: S Bewley 15 J Erskine 18

Rink 2: R Kayes 6 J Corry 26

Rink 3: N Swindle 25 G Peters 22

Rink 4: P McMekin 10 M Stevenson 23

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

DIVIS 128 (7) 58TH OLD BOYS 43.5 (0)

Rink 1: L Wright 33 T Wilson 5

Rink 2: W Ward 49 A Robinson 3

Rink 3: S Templeton 26 C Hill 22

Rink 4: I Cullen 20 R Noble 13.5

CURRAN B 48 (0.5) DROMORE 80 (6.5)

Rink 1: L Mann 10 R Malcomson 20

Rink 2: V Noble 6 D Graham 25

Rink 3: T Diamond 19 N Shaw 19

Rink 4: L Simms 13 A Malcomson 16

LISNAGARVEY 70 (6) LURGAN B 54 (1)

Rink 1: M Wilson 14 M Parr 17

Rink 2: S McDowell 18 E Robson 15

Rink 3: A McIlroy 12 B Strain 11

Rink 4: B Hobson 26 P McGrail 11

1st BALLYMAC 51 (0) ORMEAU 111 (7)

Rink 1: J Warlock 11 J Hill 33

Rink 2: R Scott 19 P Pauley 20

Rink 3: B McIlnea 7 B McMillan 35

Rink 4: D Cameron 14 G Porter 23

NEWCASTLE 75 (6) HOLYWOOD 59 (1)

Rink 1: I McKeown 17 P Getty 15

Rink 2: A McHugh 19 T Roberts 11

Rink 3: D Scarlett 22 T Gordon 12

Rink 4: J Cummings 17 P Douglas 21

NIBA DIVISION THREE B

LONDONDERRY PARK 92 (7) NEWCASTLE B 28 (0)

Rink 1: W Sloan 14 E McCready 11

Rink 2: T Dickson 29 PJ Noble 5

Rink 3: J Marshall 30 W Watson 8

Rink 4: G Kearney 25 J Kelly 4