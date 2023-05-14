Pulling on Northern Ireland shirt makes me smile: Powerchair ace Patrick Cumiskey

Patrick Cumiskey was named Disability Player of the Year at the Ulster Footballer of the Year awards

Patrick Cumiskey is a 19-year-old from Castleblayney and a star player for the Northern Ireland Powerchair team who are heading to the World Cup in Sydney later this year.

Since taking up the game eight years ago, the teenager has won a host of prizes with the latest coming this week when he collected the Disability Player of the Year trophy at the Ulster Footballer of the Year awards in the Audi showroom in Belfast.

Twice a week, parents Patrick and Patricia bring their son from their home in County Monaghan to train and play for Belfast Trailblazers, who have enjoyed a successful season.

With Patrick’s help, the Trailblazers won the Association of Irish Powerchair Football (AIPF) League and Cup double and he was voted Player of the Season by the AIPF. Throw in that he was named in the Team of the Tournament at the 2022 Home Nations Championship and it has been quite a year.

Cumiskey also happens to be Northern Ireland’s leading goalscorer with eight goals in 12 internationals, having made his debut at 15, and was an influential figure when the team reached the World Cup which, after some delays due to Covid-19, will take place in Australia in October.

Powerchair football provides opportunities for people with a disability to play the sport with players using specially designed powered wheelchairs and Manchester United fan Patrick says: “I started Powerchair football eight years ago. I was introduced to it by a youth worker from Muscular Dystrophy Ireland. I began at Belfast Trailblazers and was gradually introduced into the Northern Ireland squad.

“It’s a joy to play for Northern Ireland because every time I put the shirt on, it makes me have a smile on my face.

“We are going to the World Cup in Sydney later this year and I’m really looking forward to that because we will play against the best players in the world.”

Proud mum Patricia says playing Powerchair football has been wonderful for Patrick.

“It has brought him out of himself socially. He’s big into sport and watching sport so this gives him a chance to get playing,” she says.:

“He has watched all his peers play football at school and he has something to talk about when he goes into school on a Monday morning, saying he played for Northern Ireland at the weekend.

“Patrick loves football and, even though he has a disability, this gives him an opportunity to show his skill and it’s great to see the smile on his face when he plays.”