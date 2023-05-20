Qualifying third at Snetterton a good result after issues, admits Colin Turkington

West Surrey Racing’s Colin Turkington says qualifying for the first race at Snetterton this morning on the second row of the grid is a good outcome considering the obstacles thrown in his way.

He lines up alongside team-mate Jake Hill, with reigning British Touring Car champion Tom Ingram starting from second and Ash Sutton from pole position after he shattered the previous lap record.

The Portadown man produced the third fastest time in the closing stages of a sun-kissed qualifying session yesterday despite race stewards having to red flag the half-hour session on two occasions.

Turkington admitted he was fortunate to be in the mix at all after his car was one of four to skate off the circuit at ‘Coram’ corner due to oil being laid down on the track by Nick Halstead’s Hyundai i30 N.

Despite pirouetting into the tyre wall, the 41-year-old got off lightly as the front sustained purely superficial damage, although he did flat spot and lose all four Goodyear tyres to the incident.

“It worked out really well in the end. I thought as I was spinning towards the tyre wall that it was game over, but maybe it was the luck of the Irish,” he said.

“It was a good recovery during what was a really difficult session because at times I felt that I really didn’t know the car I was driving.

“I had to drive slightly beneath the limit because of the grip level and the cement dust, so it didn’t feel like my car. I had to slightly undercook things just to do a lap so that there were no mistakes.”

Turkington revealed that he also had to contend with a strong breeze during qualifying and both Free Practice sessions despite the weather at the Norfolk venue being dry and warm.

“We have had really strong headwind on the back straight and it is having a massive impact on the car’s balance into turn one and turn three. It pushes the car on and gives us lots of understeer,” he said.

“We have done well to turn it around; P3 is a good finish to the day. We are at the right end of the grid and we are definitely in the fight. To be on the second row of the grid feels like a good result.”

Fellow Ulsterman Andrew Watson will start from 19th for today’s first race (11.25am) after a scrappy qualifying effort, with the reverse grid race and final 12-lap sprint at 2.35pm and 5.15pm respectively.

* Garry Jennings emerged a surprise winner on yesterday’s Tour of the Sperrins Rally — the penultimate round of the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship — to end a winless streak verging on four years.

The Kesh driver traversed the six closed-road stages five seconds faster than defending Northern Ireland champion Jonny Greer to return to the podium’s top step for the first time since Rallye Charlemagne in September 2019.

Jennings snatched the lead from Greer, who still managed to extend his lead in the overall points standings, on the final stage of the morning loop and steadily added to his advantage on the second pass over them to take the spoils in a time of 39m 46.3s.

“It is good to come here and be in a position where we can really fight,” said Jennings, who, prior to his mechanics discovering a cure for a persistent engine misfire, had been a doubt for the event.

“To be honest, we didn’t come here looking to get a result — we just wanted to be on the pace. The car is fantastic, it handles so well. It is an unbelievable piece of kit, so it has been a good day.”

Desi Henry rounded out the top three places but was a distant third at the controls of his Citroen C3 Rally2.