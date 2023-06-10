Questions over future of Galway International Rally after event left off 2024 schedule

“Will it run or won’t it run?” That is the question currently being asked by motorsport fans the length and breadth of Ireland about next February’s Corrib Oil-backed Galway International Rally.

As things stand the closed-road event – which for many years now has been the traditional curtain raiser for the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship – has not been issued a date for the 2024 campaign.

It follows a surprise decision by Motorsport Ireland’s Motor Sport Council not to grant organisers a slot on the calendar – a move that will also affect the Galway Summer Stages Rally.

Motorsport Ireland is refusing to be drawn on the specifics, although it is understood the fall-out stems from February’s meeting where representatives from the sport’s governing body in Ireland found themselves at odds with both Clerk of the Course Gary Leonard and other senior officials.

Disputes at the time are believed to have centred around a stage being cancelled, and insurance-related questions that meant the pre-event scrutiny was delayed – points that were recorded and then conveyed back to Motorsport Ireland by those working on its Rallies and Safety Commission.

Galway Motor Club claims “the decision by Motorsport Ireland puts both events in jeopardy”, and has promised to issue an up-date this Wednesday “following consultation with all stakeholders”.

In response to the on-going dispute, a Motorsport Ireland spokesman said. “We’ve communicated with the club on the matter and the matter is between Motorsport Ireland and the motor club.”

The Chair of the Tarmac Rally Organisers’ Association has confirmed a place will be made at the Tarmac Championship table in 2025 and has denied a replacement event is being sought for 2024.

On that basis, of the six events that running next season – which will include the Circuit of Ireland and Ulster rallies – drivers and co-drivers are to count their five best scores, said Colman Hegarty.

One of those competitors wishing to see a solution found is County Fermanagh’s Garry Jennings. A former Irish Tarmac champion, he is also a two-time winner of the Galway International Rally.

“Whatever the problems might be they need to be sorted out,” said Jennings. “You will have to go a long way to find better – or more professional – people than those in Galway Motor Club.

“If it does not go-ahead next year then it will be a big blow as the first round of the Irish Tarmac Championship won’t be until the West Cork Rally in March – six or so weeks later than usual. We cannot afford to start losing events, especially one that is as important – and as unique – as the Galway International Rally.”

He added: “The loss of Galway to the Irish Tarmac Championship would be the same as the World Rally Championship dropping Rallye Monte-Carlo.

"Galway is a special event and because of the time of year it runs, it throws up the kind of challenge fans and competitors know and love it for.”