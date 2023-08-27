Rangers legends on way as Matthew Clarke’s plans his Linfield testimonial

Alex Rae will be making his way to Belfast

Linfield defender Matthew Clarke has made a huge double capture as he embarks on his testimonial season at Windsor.

The 29-year-old, who has been part of the Blues trophy juggernaut for the past decade, is thrilled to have signed up Rangers legends Charlie Miller and Alex Rae to head a gala dinner in the Europa Hotel on October 14.

It’s the first of several functions planned by Clarke and his Committee, before a testimonial game next summer.

Miller was just 17 when he burst onto the scene at Ibrox and was instrumental in helping Rangers rack up nine title wins on the bounce.

Rae began his career at Rangers as a teenager, but featured for Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves before being signed by Alex McLeish in 2004.

Clarke also has close affiliations with the Glasgow giants, moving as a 16-year-old for a three-year spell back in 2010 before returning home to join the Blues.

“Everyone knows I’m Rangers daft, it’s something I can’t hide,” laughs Clarke. “It’s a club that is special to me and close to my heart. I’m absolutely thrilled that Alex and Charlie have agreed to come over to head the event and be guest speakers.

“It will be something different. I’m looking forward to hearing their stories about their time at the club. I’ve seen Charlie a few times in Glasgow, he was excellent. Alex is also now a regular on the after-dinner circuit. They are legends at the club, and I’m thrilled to have them on board.”

Having already won the League title on five occasions, Clarke is hoping to make his year one to remember by bringing the Gibson Cup back to Windsor.

“We have started well, but it’s still early days,” added the Castlederg man. “Although we are working hard in the background on the testimonial arrangements, my focus is to bring the Irish League title back to Windsor Park.

“If I could manage that to coincide with my testimonial season, that would really be special. But we take it game by game as we always do at this club.”

“We don’t get carried away, especially at this stage.”

The dinner, to be compered by the BBC’s Joel Taggart, is Clarke’s first big event but there are other functions in the pipeline.

“We already have two metal testimonial badges released,” added Clarke. “There were 600-plus sold in the first week of their release, they have gone down well.

“We are working hard on other events, hopefully there will be more to come this side of Christmas. We are going to have a few functions in Belfast and a few closer to home possibly after the festive period.

“It’s something to look forward to, and we will be building towards a testimonial game to top everything off hopefully next summer some time.”

Obviously, if he was to bring over Rangers, it would be a dream come true.

He went on: “It’s difficult at this stage to get something nailed down in terms of dates, with European games and that. My dream would be to play Rangers, but that may well remain a dream.

“It’s hard to push for a game at this stage. The dinner is my first big event of the year, I’m really looking forward to it. I think it is a function that has caught the imagination of the supporters, especially with the Rangers boys on board. There is a lot of interest, which I appreciate so much.”