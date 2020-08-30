Rea vows to hit back after losing Championship lead to Redding on day one at Aragon

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea vowed to come back stronger today at Aragon in Spain after the Northern Ireland man lost his title lead.

Rea held a slender advantage of four points over Ducati's Scott Redding going into yesterday's first race of the weekend, but his chief rival came out on top to bag a maximum 25 points, while Chaz Davies made it a one-two for the Italian manufacturer as Rea was forced to accept third place.

The Motorland Aragon circuit has been a happy hunting ground for Ducati since 2016 and with two more races to come today and a second successive round at the same venue next weekend, Rea will be keen to break that stranglehold in his quest to win the world crown for a record sixth year in a row.

The 33-year-old, who trails Redding by five points heading into the Superpole race this morning (10:00 BST), said: "I tried to put my head down in the beginning.

"I got a really bad start and anticipated the lights, they didn't go out so I held onto my clutch but I got a bad drop.

"When I got track position and Scott came past - he did a really good job keeping a good rhythm - I was just there and there was just not enough to pull through.

"We were definitely lacking a little something today. I felt really good with the bike but I just couldn't fight.

"So congratulations to those guys and we'll put our heads together tonight and come back stronger tomorrow."

Rea qualified on pole but did not make his customary fast start off the line.

However, he soon fought his way through into the lead ahead of Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, with Redding slotting into third.

English rider Lowes was fortunate to escape injury when he crashed out after a spectacular high-side, which left him stricken in the middle of the track.

Redding, who had moved into second place moments before Lowes' crash, was now looking threatening behind Rea and he made his move for the lead on the seventh lap, diving underneath his rival on the brakes at the first corner.

He was unable to shake off the determined Rea, who remained in touch without quite being able to line up a pass.

As Welshman Davies began to close in on the leading pair, Rea made a mistake, which caused him to run wide with four laps to go.

Davies took full advantage, closing right onto Rea's rear wheel, and he grabbed second place, passing the Kawasaki rider at the same place where Redding had made his decisive move earlier.

With time running out, Redding held on to win from the fast-closing Davies by 0.3 seconds, with Rea dropping back behind the two Ducati riders as he came home in third, two seconds behind.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was a comfortable fourth on the Team Go Eleven Ducati ahead of Pata Yamaha rider Michael van der Mark, who was 10 seconds in front of team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu in sixth.

Eugene Laverty came home in 16th place following a ride-through penalty. The BMW rider slid off his machine on the sighting lap after seemingly encountering trouble with his machine, but was able to start the race.

After the World Superbike Superpole race this morning, the second 18-lap race is scheduled for 13:00 BST. In the World Supersport 300 Championship, newcomer Eunan McGlinchey from Aghadowey finished 13th in the Last Chance qualifier race on the Team 109 Kawasaki.

Meanwhile, the first Irish short circuit race of the year is set to take place on Saturday at Kirkistown in Co Down.

A maximum of 300 spectators are permitted at the event, which will be held under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Only those fans who paid for admission online will be granted access on the day.