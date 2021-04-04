Relaxed attitude was just the tonic for disappointment of missing out on big Ulster games, reveals Cooney

The week before last had John Cooney at a loose end.

Ulster had no game thanks to the trimming down of the League season so, with time to kill, he, well, went into work anyway.

After all, what was on offer other than sitting around and walking the dog? The pandemic has seen off the notion of short breaks in the sun and golf in nearby Shandon Park, as well as heading south to actually see his parents other than on a Zoom call.

"We had a few days off and you come in to do the fitness games or gym (work) because you don't really have much else to do," says the 30-year-old (right).

"So you end up coming in to do the training. Weeks off don't really feel like time off anymore.

"But it could always be worse," he adds, not wishing to equate the issues of a rugby player with those of the wider world.

Despite the lack of off-field distractions, he seems in a good place again and has travelled some distance from the autumn of discontent which saw an out-of-sorts Cooney - who had come back from an Achilles issue and found himself forcing things in games - dramatically dropped from the starting team for September's Guinness PRO14 Final against Leinster and also completely frozen out of Andy Farrell's plans.

Less mentally robust players might have cracked, but Cooney circled the wagons and recovered. It seems that all is well again.

After all, he finished off the shortened League season as the leading points scorer (115), as well as the player with most conversions (33), try assists (13) and clean breaks (22).

And then there is also reason to be upbeat about today when Cooney gets another crack against Harlequins, the team he has played on four occasions since coming to Ulster and been on the winning side each time, while accumulating a grand total of 68 points from the clashes.

The fact that this is Ulster's first encounter with Europe's undercard Challenge Cup in no way suggests that this fixture lacks meaning as this is knockout rugby and something Dan McFarland's side badly want after being denied it in the shortened PRO14 season.

"We want to win trophies," he naturally states, but there is definitely an added feeling of urgency over today's last-16 tilt at Europe.

"We were really disappointed not getting a Play-Off in the PRO14 after only losing two games."

And as for his own recent history against Quins, well, it's all about exuding confidence, and he doesn't shy away from what he has achieved before against the London club.

"Yeah, I definitely do have a bit more of a swagger because in the last couple of games against them I've performed well," he adds.

"I enjoy playing against English clubs in general."

It was all so different back in the autumn. Though he quickly bounced back at Ulster, his Ireland ambitions - which before the first lockdown saw Cooney pushing for starts - look pretty much gone after Farrell also continued the exclusion into the most recent Six Nations.

Still, the hurt from seven months back - rejection by Ulster and Ireland - put Cooney through the wringer.

"It was probably the hardest time I've had in rugby in several years," admits Cooney, who won the last of his 11 Ireland caps in February 2020 against England.

"To put the Six Nations and the autumn series on top of that (being dropped by Ulster for the PRO14 Final) felt like it was adding fuel to the fire.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't test my positivity," adds the soon-to-be 31-year-old (above).

"It felt like everything had been taken away from me.

"But going back, it was probably similar to that last shoulder injury in Connacht. That's when I found all that (mental positivity) and I learned a lot from that.

"I kind of had to strip it all back and rediscover some of the things that helped me through (at Connacht).

"I also felt I had nothing to lose anymore. That's probably me when I'm at my most dangerous, and I just said, 'Go out and enjoy it'.

"But you come out the other side and I feel like I've played well (for Ulster) since.

"My career probably is a bit of a circle, it's not really a straight line at all."

After today, he'll be hoping it's not a case of figuring out what to do with a month to go before the Rainbow Cup.