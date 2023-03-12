Resilient St Joseph’s Donaghmore land their first All-Ireland Under-19 crown

St Joseph’s Donaghmore were crowned All-Ireland Under-19 champions for the first time in their history when they emerged worthy 2-12 to 0-9 winners over Abbey CBS Tipperary in the Paddy Drummond Cup Final yesterday afternoon.

The Tyrone school had the better of things in terms of possession in the first half but they hit eight wides to their opponents’ none and trailed 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Noah Grimes had three points for St Joseph’s at that stage, with Orrin Jones and Colin O’Grady on target for Abbey.

Jones and Conall Grogan increased that advantage to three points after the restart before a 39th-minute Mattie McNally goal for St Joseph’s changed the whole complexion of the game.

The full-forward found the net after Darragh Donaghy had squared the ball into his path.

Grimes tagged on a point before his shot was diverted into the net by McNally again to leave six between the sides at the end of the third quarter and St Joseph’s never looked back.

Bill Quirke and Jones had points for the Tipperary side but in truth they were fighting a losing battle.

Superb midfielder Shane Scullion landed a point, team captain Ronan Molloy converted a free, Donaghy got a brace and Grimes took his personal haul to 0-7 as St Joseph’s eventually emerged worthy champions and got their hands on the silverware for the first time at the Connaught Centre of Excellence.

St Joseph’s scorers:N Grimes 0-7, M McNally 2-0, D Donaghy 0-2, S Scullion 0-1, Cormac Drayne 0-1, R Molloy 0-1

Abbey CBS scorers: O Jones 0-4, C Grogan 0-2, C O’Grady 0-1, B Quirke 0-1, D Ryan 0-1