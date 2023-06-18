Rhys McClenaghan: Being World Champion doesn’t guarantee my Olympic place

Rhys McClenaghan has spoken about the pressures of qualifying for the Olympics in the ‘cut-throat’ sport of gymnastics and his desire to retain his World Championship title this year to leave no doubt about his participation in the Paris Games in 2024.

The 23-year-old from Newtownards may have won the European Championships in the pommel horse discipline in April to add to the 2022 World title but those achievements don’t guarantee a place at the greatest show on earth next year.

There is a qualification process with different ways to make it though and McClenaghan says the most straightforward is to be crowned champion of the world again in October in Antwerp following his heroics in Liverpool last year.

“This year the main goal is qualifying for the Olympic Games,” says McClenaghan, who after five years in Dublin now trains in his hometown at the new Origin Gymnastics Centre run by his coach Luke Carson.

“It is certainly not going to be an easy task. I think a lot of people think because I’m World Champion it will be a walk in the park for me to do that. You’d think it would be and I wish it was but it’s really not.

“Say for example if the Olympic qualification was at last year’s World Championships, I would have had to have won to qualify so it shows how difficult it is at that top level.

“This year it will depend on who is in the World Championship final and if they are a member of a team that has already qualified. It just so happens there are a lot of pommel horse specialists from individual countries wanting that Olympic spot.

“It all comes down to that moment. I did it in 2019 to qualify. I just needed to make the final in 2019 so it worked out well but the job needs to be done once again. It does put pressure on though this year I’ll go for the gold medal and leave no doubt.

“Previously an Olympic champion didn’t qualify for the Games the next time round. That’s just the cut-throat nature of the sport.

“If I aim for the highest possible result I’ll tick both boxes — retaining the World title and qualifying for the Olympic Games so that’s my goal.”

From early on in his career McClenaghan declared that he wanted to be the best in his field. He proved it last year winning the World Championships.

“I always said I wanted to be the best in the world before I became the best in the world. I’m continuing to prove that and to prove it to myself as well that I’m still at that top level and that I’m there to stay until the end of my career,” says the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner.

“I’m inspired by many things whether that be a corny YouTube video that I wake up to in the morning or motivational music or motivational speeches — things like that which inspire me for the day ahead.”

McClenaghan is an inspiration himself and proud to be an ambassador for Lidl Northern Ireland’s Sport for Good Schools Programme aimed at equipping students across the country with tools to manage and improve their mental health through sport.

“What resonated with me most this time around doing the campaign was how much I didn’t enjoy school and that sport was a bit of an escape for myself but then after I left school I realised that sport was just as much about learning as school work and I shouldn’t have felt any sort of shame for thinking that when I was younger,” he says.

“Sport gave me so much, so many coping mechanisms and life lessons and it is great to be part of this Lidl Northern Ireland programme which does fantastic work.

“I know how much inspiration I got from other sportspeople when I was younger and it is a weight that I carry on my shoulders and don’t take lightly. I feel it is a responsibility and duty of mine to inspire young athletes.”

So, what would the Rhys McClenaghan of today tell his 10-year-old self?

“Honestly I’d say keep enjoying the sport and that you are capable of more than you think and you are capable of making it to the top of this sport,” he replies.

“I’d add I feel like you’ve done everything right so far and now it’s about thinking of the future Rhys and how you can make him even better.”