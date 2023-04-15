Rhys McClenaghan vows to get even better after sealing second European gold medal

Rhys McClenaghan on the pommel horse during his successful Final effort — © AFP via Getty Images

Rhys McClenaghan has been crowned European champion in the pommel horse event for the second time in his career.

The 23-year-old from Newtownards won the gold medal by the narrowest of margins. His score of 14.66 edged out Belgium runner-up Maxime Gentges, who was awarded 14.56 at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

McClenaghan is the current world champion and previously won the European title in 2018.

He was the leading qualifier in yesterday’s Final and went first. He wasn’t entirely satisfied with how he performed his routine which was reflected in the judges’ overall score of 14.666, which was less than the 14.966 he posted in qualification.

Then he faced an anxious wait as the other seven Finalists performed.

But the difficulty element in his routine on the pommel horse allied to the failure of the Netherlands’ Loran de Munck —who was his closest rival in qualifying — to execute an error-free routine gave the Newtownards gymnast another major title.

“I had an anxious wait there and I don’t like anxious waits,” admitted McClenaghan after picking up his gold medal.

“I know what I need to improve on. I need to glue those legs together and not make those mistakes and make sure I come out on top in even better fashion than I did in this Final.”

He added: “There were mistakes in that routine but the consistency is there. There are no major errors or falls off the pommel. I’ve not fallen off the pommel this entire year.

“I’m happy with the consistency and happy that there’s more work to be done.”

As the defending world champion and in the absence of triple Olympic champion Max Whitlock, McClenaghan was the clear favourite for the gold medal.

There are two elements to the scoring system in the pommel horse — the difficulty of the routine and the execution of it; the latter is scored out of 10.

McClenaghan’s difficulty score of 6.4 was the second highest in the Final. But he had a couple of leg splits during the routine and a slight mishap near the end which the judges noted.

Judging by his reaction when he finished, he was disappointed with his effort. He was awarded a score of 8.266 for execution which is slightly shy of his usual standard.

But it was up to the rest of the field to catch him.

The next two Finalists, Gentges (Belgium) and Artur Davtyan (Armenia), achieved higher execution scores (8.3 and 8.5) but their difficulty scores of 6.2 and 5.7 respectively meant they were unable to overtake McClenaghan.

Ultimately they secured the silver and bronze medals with total scores of 14.56 and 14.2 respectively.

The main threat to McClenaghan came from Dutch gymnast De Munck, who had posted a score of 14.66 in qualification and had a difficulty score of 6.5.

But the pressure was too much for him and his execution let him down as reflected in a score of 7.7 which meant he missed out on a podium finish.

The victory confirms McClenaghan as the world’s top gymnast in the pommel horse event.

He has recovered from a disappointing Olympics and his next major challenge comes at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Holland in September.

It is expected that Whitlock will return to action for the world event ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

Along with his World Championship gold and two European titles, McClenaghan has also won a world bronze (2019), a Commonwealth gold (2018) and a Commonwealth silver (2022).