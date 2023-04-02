Rian O’Neill injury not hurting Armagh focus in Ulster bid: Kieran McGeeney

Rian O'Neill and Connaire Mackin of Armagh ahead of the game with Tyrone — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Neither Armagh nor Antrim got the boost they sought ahead of their Ulster Championship opener next Saturday when the final round of scheduled Allianz League fixtures was played last Sunday.

In going under to Tyrone, the Orchard County forfeited their place in Division One while the Saffrons surprisingly found struggling Longford too much for them.

All of which means that the respective managers Kieran McGeeney and Andy McEntee have had to work that little bit harder in stimulating morale as the week progressed.

While Armagh may benefit from having home advantage at the Athletic Grounds, Antrim played there in a McKenna Cup fixture earlier this year and will be no strangers to their surroundings.

Armagh’s inconsistency in the League has bred uncertainty ahead of the Championship. There is still a strong belief that ace marksman and joint captain Rian O’Neill might still be ruled out, although McGeeney believes he might make the match day squad.

McGeeney, clearly frustrated with the speculation surrounding the player’s absence, has made it clear that the total focus has been on the clash with McEntee’s side.

“The rumour mill was going before Rian even got injured so maybe it was a case of talking our way into history,” maintains McGeeney.

“He’s a big guy with big muscles but you still have to be cautious.”

In the absence of the multi-talented creator, finisher and defensive strongman when necessary, Armagh still have a generous ration of experience on which to lean.

Aidan Forker, Jarly Og Burns and Ciaran Mackin are playing with tremendous authority, while Stefan Campbell, Tiarnan Kelly and in particular Andrew Murnin have been deploying their skills to a considerable extent of late.

Yet while Antrim may have ploughed their course in Division Three, they too are not short on talent.

Declan Lynch, James McAuley and Marc Jordan are solid defenders while Colm McLarnon has been imposing himself of late in the middle third of the pitch. Indeed, his goal and point against Longford last weekend helped the Saffrons to keep in contention.

Up front, McEntee’s side can look to Ruairi McCann, Patrick McBride and Odhran Eastwood in the main for scores.

McEntee himself believes that his team’s performance against Longford last weekend “was a little bit flat” and acknowledges that the central spine of his side is not quite as strong as he would like it to be.

“There are a few guys who are no longer in the side and they helped to keep the central part of the team strong but we must press on,” states McEntee.

The fact that his team conceded 3-17 against what up until then had been a misfiring Longford attack has been a matter of concern for McEntee, who will hope to see the barricades erected at the Athletic Grounds.

The imposing presence of O’Neill was missed when McGeeney’s men were outgunned by Tyrone but the Armagh boss nonetheless feels that there is sufficient skill and experience in his side to ensure that a Quarter-Final meeting with Cavan can be rubber-stamped.

But it will take a huge overall effort if this is to come to pass.