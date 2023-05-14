Richard Cooper makes it a double Supertwin delight for Ryan Farquhar at the NW200

Richard Cooper celebrates his second win of the day

Rampant Richard Cooper rattled off a quickfire double in the Supertwin class at the North West 200 to put a smile back on KMR Kawasaki team boss Ryan Farquhar’s face yesterday.

Former winner Farquhar vowed he was finished with Irish road racing after Cooper was disqualified from the Supertwin results on a technical infringement last year.

However, the Dungannon man was in jubilant mood as Cooper delivered in style, replicating his performance in the first race when he put his head down on the third lap and broke his rivals.

He won the four-lap race by 4.8 seconds from Glengormley’s Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton), who was left safe in the runner-up spot when Adam McLean got it wrong on the brakes on the last lap at Mill Road roundabout.

McLean still completed the rostrum places in third as he celebrated his second ever podium at the ‘Triangle’ race on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki after also sealing third in the opener.

Farquhar, the winner of the inaugural Supertwin races at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT in 2012, said he only changed his mind to help out Cooper after it looked as though the English rider’s Yamaha Supertwin machine would not be ready in time.

“I’m here for Richard Cooper and not myself after what happened last year, but I don’t want to dwell on that,” Farquhar said.

“After the way we were treated last year I wasn’t coming back but I told Richard I wouldn’t see him stuck for a bike.

“He has come and done the business and the fairing still held on the same way, it didn’t make any difference.”

Cooper said he was perfectly suited to the KMR Kawasaki and hailed a ‘great’ week as he finally clinched his first NW200 wins, four years after his debut in 2019.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said.

“It’s a bike that suits me. It’s pretty special, it’s been a great week. I’m happy to call it a day there and celebrate with both of my teams.”

Three-time Supertwin winner McWilliams said his runner-up finish made up for his disappointment earlier, when he made a mistake at Juniper chicane.

“I was kicking myself up and down that pit lane earlier on for messing up on the last lap,” said the 59-year-old.

“I wanted to be on the podium, that’s why we come here.”

Jordan was fourth on the PreZ Racing Kawasaki from Italian Stefano Bonetti (Paton) and Joe Loughlin (Kawasaki).

Supertwins 2 result

1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 19m 21.605s

2 J McWilliams (Paton) +4.846s

3 A McLean (Kawasaki) +7.503s

4 P Jordan (Kawasaki) +14.969s

5 S Bonetti (Paton) +33.552s

6 J Loughlin (Kawasaki) +34.590s

Fastest Lap: Cooper 4m 48.174 (112.057mph)