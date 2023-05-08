Richard Cooper striving for North West 200 joy after disqualification woe

Richard Cooper celebrating his Supertwins win at the North West 200 before his disqualification

Last year’s Supertwin races at the North West 200 were hit by controversy after Richard Cooper was disqualified from the results on a technical infringement, which related to a fairing bracket.

The Nottingham rider had qualified on pole, smashed the lap record for the class with a speed of 112.490mph and crossed the line first in each race with a commanding lead over his nearest rivals of eight seconds and 11 seconds respectively on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki.

However, Cooper was excluded from the results, with a statement from the organisers explaining the decision had been taken “because of a modification to the machine’s frame, which is deemed to be against the rules by the stewards of the meeting”.

Ryan Farquhar, who built the Kawasaki Supertwin machine ridden by Cooper, was adamant at the time that he had “done nothing wrong” and has vowed to prove his case.

Former two-time National Superstock 1000 champion Cooper was left bitterly disappointed by the decision after believing he had earned his maiden wins at the event, where he only made his debut in 2019.

“It’s been pretty emotional, I’m not going to lie,” Cooper said in the aftermath last year.

“What I’ve been through since 2020 I can’t even describe (after sustaining a serious leg injury at Donington Park) and never did I think I would be standing on the podium again, never mind five times in one week.

“But my Supertwin pole position, lap record and two wins have been taken away from me.”

Twelve months on, the 40-year-old will return to try and set the record straight with Cooper set to ride a Yamaha R7 in the Supertwin class with backing from Bathams.

He has been competing in the BMW F900 R Cup series in the British Championship this season and also contested the Supersport races last weekend at Oulton Park, finishing second on the BPE Russell Racing Yamaha he will ride at the North West.

At the time of going to press, Cooper had not yet secured machinery for the Superstock or Superbike races after riding a Buildbase Suzuki in 2022, claiming podiums in both big bike classes.

“At the North West 200 I’ll be racing in the Supersport and Supertwin classes,” said Cooper.

“One bike is confirmed — the Russell Racing Yamaha — the Supertwin is pretty much confirmed but hasn’t been announced yet.

“We’re without a Superbike unfortunately this year. I did podium in the Superbike race at the North West last year, but we don’t have one of those to ride.”

Jeremy McWilliams in action on his Paton Supertwin

Last-minute efforts are continuing to try and add Cooper to the Superbike and Superstock line-up.

A strong field in the Supertwin races includes three-time winner Jeremy McWilliams, who will ride an Italian Paton backed by the Bayview Hotel.

The 59-year-old was a podium finisher in the second race last year and is one of the leading contenders for more silverware on the north coast.

Peter Hickman will ride a Yamaha R7 in the class for the first time and is an intriguing proposition on the new machine, while Michael Dunlop — a Supertwin winner at the Cookstown 100 — should be right in the mix if he takes a run out in the class on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan enjoyed a memorable season in 2022, following up his runner-up finish in the first Supertwin race at the NW200 with a podium in third on the PreZ Racing Kawasaki a few weeks later at the Isle of Man TT.

Jordan will return on the same machine as he stakes his claim for a dream first victory at his home event.

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Adam McLean is another of the main protagonists on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki, while Pierre Yves Bian will be targeting another success this year on his Paton. The Frenchman was declared the winner of the opening race in 2022 following Cooper’s disqualification.

Castleblayney’s Joe Loughlin was promoted to race winner in the second Supertwin race a year ago and is another leading light, while Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston now has a year’s development under his belt with the Aprilia RS660 and will be aiming to end the dominance of the Kawasaki and Paton machines.

The Fermanagh man sealed a runner-up finish in the second race in 2022 after coming third in the opener on his Ashcourt Racing liveried machine.

Italy’s Stefano Bonetti triumphed in 2019 and adds further depth to the grid along with 14-time NW200 winner and Bathams Racing rider Michael Rutter, who is among the top names who have opted for a Yamaha R7 this year.

Irish Supertwin champion Michael Sweeney can’t be ruled out on his Kawasaki and Yorkshireman Jamie Coward is also a potential Supertwin winner on the KTS Kawasaki.

Paul Jordan during the Milltown Service Station Supertwin race at the 2022 North West 200 — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

NW200 THURSDAY

Race 3 Supertwin Race (4 laps)

NW200 SATURDAY

Race 3 Supertwin Race (4 laps)

SUPERTWIN

LAP RECORD

Rider – Ivan Linton

Machine – Kawasaki

Time – 4mins 55.434secs

MPH – 109.304mph

Year – 2016