Road racing in Northern Ireland may never recover from insurance crisis, says Michael Sweeney

National road racing champion Michael Sweeney fears the sport may never recover if the current insurance crisis wipes out the racing calendar in 2023.

Race organisers are facing insurance premiums more than three times what they paid last year and as a result, most road races in Northern Ireland have been cancelled by the governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

All short circuit races and trials meetings were also called off following an emergency meeting of the body on Thursday night.

There is hope for the North West 200, with race boss Mervyn Whyte signalling his confidence that Ireland’s top motorcycling race would still run from May 9-13.

The motorcycle union has launched a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to offset the crippling public liability insurance costs, but a massive question mark hangs over the Ulster season this year.

In the Republic of Ireland, the situation appears to be even more challenging, with Motorcycling Ireland (MCI) also struggling to obtain insurance cover.

Mondello Park has cancelled all motorcycle events at the Co Kildare circuit, including the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship, and Skerries man Sweeney is concerned national road races in the south could also be called off.

“To wake up to that news the other morning was devastating and if our options are limited on the small roads this year we’ll have to obviously rearrange our plans,” said Sweeney, who won the Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer of the Year accolade at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast last month.

“There hasn’t been a full statement yet on whether our racing in the south is definitely off and I’d rather see that before I put any definite plans in place.

“If we lose road racing, you can’t really see it coming back.

“There are options, but I don’t really want to be going around to new tracks and having to learn them at this point, I’ve been at this long enough and I’ve been racing on the roads since 2005.

“I grew up with it and to be having to look at learning new tracks and all this kind of stuff is devastating.”

Sweeney won the Irish road racing Superbike title for the first time last year on the MJR BMW and also claimed the Supertwin crown.

Irish road racing is his bread and butter, but he is now considering his options if the road racing calendar is decimated.

“We would probably look at doing some short circuits across the water, but where I don’t know: it’s not going to be in the British Championship because I’m not a BSB rider, I’m a roads man and that’s what I’ve been from the start,” he said.

“We’ll do the TT and Southern 100, and there’s the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man too. Then at the end of the year we’ll go back to Macau.

“In between we need to look at slotting in a few more races and one option is some of the IRRC rounds in Europe, possibly in July.”

Meanwhile, the North West 200 is holding an induction day for newcomers on Tuesday while John McGuinness, Peter Hickman, Davey Todd and Alastair Seeley will attend the ‘Meet the Riders’ launch night in Coleraine on Wednesday.