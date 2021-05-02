Robbie McDaid: Linfield set to make sensational swoop for Glentoran goal hero

Glentoran's Robbie McDaid missed a penalty during yesterday's Big Two derby and is now the subject of interest from Linfield. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Linfield have Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid in their sights as they plan another sensational swoop on The Oval this summer.

Sunday Life Sport understands the Blues made an enquiry about the 24-year-old last week and are ready to table an offer for the talented hitman in the coming weeks.

McDaid missed a penalty in yesterday's goalless Belfast Big Two Danske Bank Premiership showdown at The Oval, with Linfield now six points clear of second-placed Coleraine with four games remaining in a gripping title race.

Blues boss David Healy will be in the market for a forward when the transfer window opens and is known to be an admirer of the former Leeds United youth player. He would have no qualms about raiding their cross-city rivals again.

Glentoran were left fuming last summer when Linfield signed Navid Nasseri and Conor Pepper less than 24 hours after the Glens won the Irish Cup at Windsor Park, but McDaid will not be as easy to nab.

The Omagh man has scored 14 goals so far this season and is a fans' favourite but, crucially, is under contract at The Oval until June 30, 2022.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be done but the Blues are determined to ask the question as they search for at least one goalscorer in the market.

Andy Waterworth is set to depart for Glenavon and, with Shayne Lavery strongly linked with a return across the Irish Sea, Healy needs cover.

Sunday Life Sport reported last week that the champions were considering a move for Larne's Johnny McMurray, but have now focused attention on McDaid.

The move for the Tyrone man will be the latest in a series of enquiries between the Belfast rivals after the Glens made probes for Linfield trio Lavery as well as Mark Haughey and Jimmy Callacher, who are both out of contract at Windsor Park this summer.