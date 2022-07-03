Robbie McDaid will be a huge hit at Linfield after joining from Glentoran, says David Healy

David Healy has backed Robbie McDaid to be a Windsor winner after his sensational move from Glentoran to Linfield this week.

The 26-year-old from Omagh made his Blues debut yesterday in a 2-1 friendly defeat to St Mirren, managed by former Northern Ireland coach Stephen Robinson.

Linfield boss Healy gave McDaid an hour and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson had to make two smart saves to deny the new Blues striker, who was given a warm reception by the home support.

“If he is in the right place at the right time, he will get us goals. I think he was unfortunate, he had a couple of decent efforts that Trevor Carson had to save,” said Healy.

“I don’t want to add any pressure by putting a figure on the goals he is going to get, if he’s fit and healthy for the majority of the season I’ve no doubt, he’s technically very good, and he will get us goals.”

Healy added: “Robbie’s preferred position, as I’ve read, is to play through the middle, but nothing is set in stone because we can’t, I can’t as manager, limit ourselves to playing a formation to suit any signed player.

“We have players in our dressing room who had a preferred position when they signed but they maybe have to play in a different position if it’s going to help the team and help them get into the team, and Robbie will be no different.

“We’ve signed him as a centre-forward, but Robbie’s capable of playing one or two or three different positions.”

Eetu Vertainen will not be registered in time to play against TNS in Europe but other new signings McDaid, Chris McKee, Daniel Finlayson and Joel Cooper are all good to go.

On paper, Healy has done excellent work in the market but the manager revealed he has been in this position before.

“One thing that sticks in my mind is the year we won a treble, in my first full year, and I thought we had a hell of a summer in terms of signing and recruitment, but we ended up having a poor season.

“So for me, we can be satisfied with the players we have brought in. It gives us different options and a few problems with selection, but that’s a good problem.

“I think we’ve recruited pretty well.”