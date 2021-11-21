Robert Baloucoune has the x-factor but he must make use of his Ireland opportunity against Argentina

It’s great to see Robert Baloucoune get another international chance against Argentina today and I think the Ulster lad has got something very special.

I’ve said it before but Robert has pure athleticism with a really coachable attitude. As we already know, at Ulster, there is reason to be very excited about him and, you know, things can change very quickly at international level.

Doors can unexpectedly open and particularly when you have the x-factor Robert has. Having said that he can’t expect anything to come to him easily at this level.

Ireland’s starting back three last weekend were incredible against the All Blacks so Robert needs to grab this chance he has been given.

As for Andy Farrell’s selection for today’s final autumn series game, from an Ulster perspective obviously it would be great to have more representation.

But I don’t think there’s any argument at all in Ulster players just getting in for the sake of it when that performance last weekend against the All Blacks, with mainly Leinster players, was incredible.

I really don’t think anyone could really argue that our guys should be in there ahead of them.

Frankly, at the minute, the first choice Ireland team doesn’t really look like one that needs freshened up.

I think you would be getting a bit carried away thinking that this game is an opportunity to just rotate a load of guys as I think the Pumas will still be a really tough test and could easily bring Ireland back down to earth very quickly should there be interruption in continuity.

You only rotate whenever you’re trying to build depth, bring youngsters through or blood players, but there is plenty of that going on just naturally than having to force that now.

And against Argentina, with a clean sweep of autumn wins on offer, if you don’t have to go down the rotation road then don’t.

As for how Ireland will play today? I think you could see that the way they played against New Zealand and Japan is the way the coaches want them to play and the way the guys want to play while you can see they are enjoying the challenge.

They are comfortable with the game-plan so why would they play any other way?

In terms of the epic win over the All Blacks, I think that’s right up there as one of Ireland’s best ever results.

That performance was another level altogether. Loads of skill-based things were just fantastic, the execution, set-piece, the overall accuracy and then the breakdown. All that stuff was amazing.

I think the thing that was a step-up from the last two wins over the All Blacks was the mind-set and the relentlessness. It also looked like Ireland were enjoying playing a style of rugby that was so difficult for the All Blacks to cope with.

They were head and shoulders ahead of them in all departments and though you can’t say they weren’t nervous, they were fully focused and, as such, Ireland took a significant step forward with that air of confidence in themselves and the game-plan.

But look things can change quickly from the autumn to the Six Nations and look at the end of 2018 and into the Six Nations of 2019 when they came off the autumn defeating the All Blacks in Dublin and then were beaten up by England.

Ireland will be wiser to all that this time around and will probably not get as carried away with it all as was the case back then when, if you recall, it was thought winning the World Cup was possible for Joe Schmidt’s squad.

Leinster is just the test Ulster needs. . .after being bullied by Connacht

It wasn’t good at all when Ulster signed off last month against Connacht but I think Dan McFarland and co can turn it all around really quickly.

Actually I believe that they have a decent opportunity to do it against Leinster down in their RDS back yard.

This – yes, I know it’s a visit to Dublin – is exactly what Ulster need in terms of engineering a backlash after what happened against Connacht when they last played and were badly beaten.

They don’t want a Zebre first up, someone who they nearly always beat. They need a really strong side to come back out and send a message that things are back on track.

If they get a win over Leinster — who will be without their many Ireland front-liners — or even get a big performance, then the Connacht game will be forgotten about very quickly.

The really disappointing thing against Connacht is how Ulster were bullied by them.

Connacht put a decent bit of rugby together and played very well but the big thing that differentiated the sides was that the Connacht players were so aggressive and so confrontational.

Ulster really looked shaken but they should really have known that was coming.

It’s not that Connacht hadn’t done it before. The most obvious thing was that Connacht would be really fired up.

After all it was a big occasion to take their home game to the Aviva and they had just fallen short when trying to get the job done the week before against Munster.

So Connacht were hurting from that. The big frustration from an Ulster point of view is that they weren’t able to maybe anticipate it and they certainly failed to meet it.

I think we all probably assumed that Ulster were just going to continue winning, having amassed 20 points from four victories.

And then you kind of think, well, Connacht really represented the big step-up and, when facing that, Ulster came up well short.

But, on the other hand, that game with Connacht was probably exactly what Ulster needed. Just a little bit of hurt before a big break.

Connacht set the tone and that is where Ulster now need to get to when it comes to that physicality and sense of confrontation.

I have no doubt that Ulster will recover their game and get back the level of performance required going forward.

