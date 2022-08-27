Rocky qualifying at Thruxton a wake up call ahead of important races in Championship fight: Colin Turkington

Colin Turkington has it all to do in today’s opening British Touring Car Championship race at Thruxton after rounding off a frustrating qualifying session down in a lowly 15th-place.

The Portadown driver gave a strong account in Free Practice One and Two yesterday, completing both with the seventh and fifth-best times at the wheel of his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport.

Set-up changes at a venue front-wheel-drive cars traditionally thrive at appeared to have put him in the ballpark for qualifying. Indeed, with help from his engineers, he felt he had successfully “moved the car forward” from the series’ first visit to Thruxton back in May – but that proved to be a false dawn.

He wasn’t helped by an overshoot and the absence of hybrid power – the price the four-time champion currently pays for topping the standings from EXCELR Motorsport’s Tom Ingram.

“15th is not where I want to be on the grid – but I was missing grip over the whole lap,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing that my main rival is outside the top 10 as well – but it is not much consolation.

“We have been chasing the set-up all day and we have made some progress. I thought we would be in better shape for qualifying than we were able to show.

“I was disrupted quite early on when another car blocked the middle of the track and I locked up and went off at the Complex, but I would still have hoped to be higher.

“We will work on things overnight and I’m sure we’ll have a good car,” he added. “The aim’s the same: score as many points as possible and hope for some luck with the reversed grid.”

Turkington’s best effort was close to nine tenths of a second down on polesitter Dan Cammish, who secured a first front row start of the season with NAPA Racing UK.

Cammish will line up alongside Rich Energy BTC Racing’s Josh Cook, with Rokit MB Motorsport’s Jake Hill and reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton of NAPA Racing sharing the second row for the first race.

“Honestly, there have been times this year where I have forgotten what it feels like to be on pole,” said Cammish. “Massive credit to the team for always believing in me and knowing it would come good.”

Sunday’s opening 16-lap sprint is scheduled to go live at 11.45am, with the second and third contests around the Hampshire venue pencilled in by organisers for a 2.35pm and a 5.20pm start.