Rodney McAree hails Glentoran’s character as post-Mick McDermott era gets off to promising start with victory over Newry City

Newry's James Teelan celebrates his goal but it wasn't enough to ultimately reel in Glentoran

Jay Donnelly is congratulated by Bobby Burns after finding the net for Glentoran in their victory over Newry City

Glentoran's Niall McGinn is mobbed after opening the scoring with his first goal for the club

Rodney McAree was delighted to see his spell as Glentoran manager get off to the perfect start, as his men dispatched Newry 3-1 away from home yesterday, putting an end to a six-game losing streak in the League.

New signing Niall McGinn got them up and running on seven minutes after Bobby Burns dispossessed Ryan McGivern, before Jay Donnelly scored a wonder goal, chipping Steven Maguire from 40 yards.

Newry appeared to be coming back strong early in the second half when James Teelan reduced the arrears, before Patrick McClean was shown a straight red card for fouling John McGovern when he was clean through on goal.

However, Glentoran — in their first game after Mick McDermott’s exit as manager — didn’t wilt and a second goal from Donnelly with just over half an hour to play was the icing on the cake.

“It’s a great feeling,” said McAree. “Especially after the run of results and performances it came off. I thought in the first half we were exceptional on a very heavy, hard-to-play-on surface. I thought we played some good stuff and we created a few chances, and we went in deservedly as 2-0 leaders at half-time.”

While the Glens were comfortably the better team in the first half, things weren’t looking so good when Newry pulled a goal back and the away side went a man down. However, they were able to respond in style.

“I’m hugely happy with the players’ character,” said McAree.

“Their character was unquestionable. They played for the shirt, for each other, fought for every ball and they deserve this three points.”

In the midst of such a poor run of form, Glentoran needed their players to stand up, and they certainly did. Burns was instrumental as his hard work led to turnovers for the first two goals, before he provided a third assist, setting up Donnelly.

In the backline, Luke McCullough was a rock, while Aaron McCarey pulled off a string of key saves, none better than late on when he got a fingertip to Donal Rocks’ volley and turned it over.

As for the two goalscorers, both were noteworthy. It was January addition McGinn’s first for the club, and for Donnelly, his brace came just a day on from the one-year anniversary of his mother’s death.

“I’m delighted for the Donnellys because it was a tough week for the two boys,” said McAree. “Jay had obviously been watching Jordan Forsythe’s goal last week (for Crusaders against Newry) because it was very similar. It was a sweet strike.

“I think he (McGinn) has settled in really well. I thought he took his goal really, really well and I thought that every time he picked the ball up, he wanted to run at people.”

Darren Mullen’s Newry haven’t won in the League since November 12 (save for the awarding of three points against Portadown), and their gap over the relegation zone has been cut to just one point.

“The story of the game was that they took their chances and we didn’t,” said Mullen. “You have to give our lads credit too; it’s a poor run of form because of results, but our recent performances have been really good.”

NEWRY CITY: Maguire 5, King 6, N Healy 6, McGivern 5 Lockhart 6 (Carville, 80 mins, 6), Teelan 6, McGovern 6, Moan 6, Scullion 6, Montgomery 6 (Rocks, 71 mins, 6), Lusty 5 (Hughes, 61 mins, 5).

Subs not used: Brady, Martin, B Healy, Kwelele.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 8, Kane 7, McCullough 8, Burns 9 (R Donnelly, 71 mins, 7), McCartan 7 (Crowe, 55 mins, 7), Marshall 7, J Donnelly 9 (Smith, 80 mins, 6), McClean 5, Devlin 7, Wightman 7 (Plum, 80 mins, 6), McGinn 8 (Purkis, 80 mins, 6).

Subs not used: Webber, O’Connor.

Referee: Lee Tavinder 8.