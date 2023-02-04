Rodney McAree hails Jay Donnelly’s return to form in Glentoran triumph

Portadown 0 Glentoran 3

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree is all smiles after recording a fourth consecutive win since taking up the reins

Rodney McAree declared that things are smiles better at Glentoran after they extended their 100 per cent record under his management to four games and in turn booked their place in the Quarter-Finals of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

The BetMcLean Oval supremo also put the change in mood at the club down, in part, to striker Jay Donnelly’s return to form.

Donnelly scored in each half, either side of a stunning strike from Niall McGinn, to give the Glens a comfortable 3-0 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park – and they will now face a trip to Crusaders in the last-eight.

It is all a huge contrast from just three weeks ago when an angry mob gathered in the car park following a 1-0 defeat against Larne — a result that led to manager Mick McDermott handing over control to McAree just days later.

“Everybody is pulling together, everybody’s got a smile on their face, everybody wants to compete and play with each other and play for each other,” said McAree.

“We haven’t done a lot in terms of changes. We have maybe tweaked a little bit in how we play in terms of playing forward that little bit quicker, but with a little bit of control.

“Ultimately all I have wanted to do is to try to create a better atmosphere and get smiles on faces.

“The players have responded well and then when Jay then starts to hit the back of the net, people get a bit of confidence out of that too. Jay has probably had a bit of a barren spell up until the last few weeks, but he has now started to score goals, Shay McCartan has started to score goals and Niall McGinn has come in and scored goals.”

Donnelly finished off a superb defence-splitting pass from Bobby Burns to put the Glens ahead after 22 minutes, and then, after his brother Ruaridhri had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before half-time, they made their dominance count with two superb finishes early in the second-half.

McGinn had the freedom of Shamrock Park as he waltzed in from the left wing and smashed a 25-yard screamer into the top corner on 54 minutes, and, just two minutes later, the ball dropped out of the sky after Lee Upton had headed Aaron Wightman’s cross into the air for Jay Donnelly to lash home a volley.

Despite being out of the Cup, Ports manager Niall Currie took heart from his team’s display ahead of the remaining 12 crucial Premiership matches in which they need to close a 12-point gap on Dungannon Swifts if they are to avoid relegation.

“I don’t like losing matches and it’s a tough situation at the minute, but the manner of the performance was encouraging,” said Currie. “I thought the players dug in and we got every drop out of them.

“We have been trying to gel a team together in January against Coleraine, Larne, Linfield and Glentoran and that’s very difficult to do.”

PORTADOWN: Mastny 6, Upton 6, McNally 6, McKeown 6, Chapman 5 (Teggart, 63 mins, 5), Archer 5, Wilson 6 (McCawl, 63 mins, 6), Jordan 6 (Russell, 73 mins, 5), Balde 6, Friel 6, O’Sullivan 7 (Moorhouse, 69 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Barr, McCullough, Harkin.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Wightman 7, McCullough 7 (Singleton, 59 mins, 6), Wilson 6, Kane 6, Burns 7 (Plum, 65 mins, 6), Devlin 7, McCartan 7 (Crowe, 77 mins, 5), R Donnelly 7 (McMenamin, 59 mins, 6) J Donnelly 8, McGinn 8 (Uzokwe, 65 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Webber, Purkis.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Coleraine) 6