Rodney McAree: I nearly made inspired substitution that led to first Dungannon Swifts win much earlier

Dungannon Swifts 3 Glenavon 1

Dungannon Swifts' Ben Gallagher is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring against Glenavon

Rodney McAree admitted that he was tempted to make the inspired substitution that significantly contributed to Dungannon Swifts’ first league win in his second tenure earlier that the half-time break.

Niall Owens was instrumental in creating both second-half strikes that gave the Swifts a 3-1 win over Glenavon – a result that moved them above the Lurgan Blues in the Sports Direct Premiership table.

After seeing his team score straight from the kick-off, McAree was, however, irritated by Glenavon’s equaliser just three minutes later and relieved that his team went in level at the break, when he eventually introduced both Owens and Adam Glenney in an attempt to wake his team after falling a ‘lethargic mode.’

“Sometimes you make substitutions and it doesn’t have an impact,” said McAree.

“Thankfully Niall Owens coming on impacted the game massively and Adam Glenny coming on did very well at left back.

“I wasn’t happy and if I had been pushed a bit more I would have made more substitutions.

“I was just disappointed at how lethargic we were, I know we can be better than what we were.

“I felt coming into the game we had an opportunity to get something out of it and I thought we were going to let an opportunity pass us by.

“If you don’t make the changes you end up asking yourself why you didn’t and you regret that.

“When you have a gut feeling that you need to make a couple of changes you make them and thankfully they worked.

“I was going to make the same changes after 35 minutes, but then we improved slightly and I thought we would wait.

“Niall Owens coming on was exceptional. He has a lot of pace and his delivery is very good.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t and thankfully today it did.”

Late comers would have missed Ben Gallagher’s opening goal. Only three players had touched the ball before it hit the net just 11 seconds into the game.

Kealan Dillon kicked off, set off on a run and received the ball back from Gael Bigirmana before sending it on to Gallagher, who drove past Danny Wallace and into the box before hitting a powerful finish from 12 yards.

Glenavon reacted superbly, levelling within four minutes as Jackson Nesbitt took advantage of Niall Morgan dwelling on a back pass. After an air shot from the goalkeeper, the Glenavon striker nicked the ball around him and finished from a tight angle wide on the right.

Penalty claims were waived away when Thomas Maguire appeared to be fouled by Isaac Baird late in the first-half, but 11 minutes into the second he was to have an even bigger impact on his league debut for the Swifts.

Owens pressured Stephen Teggart high on the left wing, took the ball away from him and sent a low delivery into the six-yard box where Maguire finished.

Glenavon’s hopes of staging a second comeback were dashed when Jamie McDonagh was red carded for an apparent elbow on Glenny midway through the second half.

The Swifts sealed the win when Matty Lusty picked up another cross from Owens and smashed home the third nine minutes from time.

“It’s really frustrating,” said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

“We concede after 11 seconds from a centre. It’s come half the pitch and it’s not as if you’re out of shape.

“The one positive was how we reacted – I thought the team reacted really, really well and we were the better team in the first half.

“We can’t give teams goals.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Morgan 6, McGee 7, Marron 7, Hegarty 6 (Owens 46 mins, 6), Curry 6, Bigirmana 7 (Harpur 61 mins, 6), Dillon 7, Lusty 7, Maguire 8 (Scott 84 mins, 5), Gallagher 7 (Devine 65 mins, 6), Moore 6 (Glenny 46 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Mitchell, Whiteside.

GLENAVON: Brown 7, Teggart 6 (Henderson 77 mins, 5), Ward 6, Wallace 6, Rogers 6, McDonagh 6, Snoddy 6, Baird 7 (Prendergast 69 mins, 6), Campbell 6, McCloskey 6 (Quinn 17 mins, 6) Nesbitt 7 (Mulvenna 77 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Kerr, Malone, Garrett.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Ballyclare)