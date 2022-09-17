Ronan Hale showing exactly why I was so keen to bring him to Cliftonville, says Paddy McLaughlin after victory over Glenavon

Paddy McLaughlin was pleased to get the three points

Ronan Hale soaks up the adulation of the travelling Cliftonville support after finding the net against Glenavon

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin believes striker Ronan Hale can become one of the best in the business.

The 23-year-old yesterday produced a moment of quality against Glenavon to help his team nick three Danske Bank Premiership points at Mourneview Park.

He may have been denied on several occasions by goalkeeper Rory Brown, but when referee Tim Marshall awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box with only eight minutes remaining, Hale drilled home an unstoppable effort to spark scenes of joy among the Red Army.

“He certainly looked the most likely to break the deadlock — it was a brilliant free-kick,” purred McLaughlin.

“He’s a brilliant centre-forward. He’s aggressive and he wants to score goals all the time.

“Ronan plays on the front foot; he always tries to get strikes away. That’s why we pushed and worked so hard to get him to the club. I think that has already been justified.

“He has shown everything we thought he was about and probably more, we are delighted to have him on board.

“Ronan is hungry for goals, but it’s the same with Joe (Gormley) and Ryan (Curran), who have been brilliant for us this season. Those three boys are going to be key for us over the course of the season.”

Although they left it late, McLaughlin always felt a goal was coming.

He added: “We are always confident with the group of players we have, we believed there was a goal coming. Even among us in the dugout, we believed it was coming.

“We had some great passages of play throughout the game and were perhaps lacking a little killer touch or a telling final pass. We knew the chances would come and it took that bit of brilliance from Ronan to win it.

“The boys are in a good place, but we know over the course of the season there will be a lot of bumps along the way. We don’t get too high when we win and don’t get too low in defeat, it’s important we maintain that.”

Glenavon chief Gary Hamilton was puzzled why the referee awarded the free-kick that led to the winner — penalising Calum Birney for a foul on Ryan Curran and then giving two different versions on his decision.

“I would like to see the free-kick incident again,” moaned Hamilton.

“The referee told the players he awarded the foul against Calum, but he didn’t touch him.

“Jack Malone said he got in front of Curran and he kicked the back of his calf. I noticed Jack limping after the incident at the time. The boys in the dressing room are adamant that Curran kicked into Jack. I can only take them at their word. If that’s the case, it has cost us massively.

“I thought the boys were good; they competed for the 90 minutes and played some good stuff against a good Cliftonville side. We just hadn’t the luck on the day.

“Over the 90 minutes, it was an even game of football. We had a few chances ourselves, but the only way to win games of football is to hit the target. That’s the way our luck is going at the minute.

“My big disappointment was we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough. I couldn’t fault the boys because they gave it everything.

“It’s frustrating. We have yet to win at home this season and that makes it even more tough to take.”

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Glynn 7 (Scannell, 88 mins, 5), Birney 7 (J Doyle, 88 mins, 5), Haughey 7, O’Connor 6 (McCloskey, 70 mins, 5), Fitzpatrick 6, Baird 7, Wallace 6, Malone 6, Ward 6, Bradley 5 (Prendergast, 57 mins, 5). Unused subs: Snoddy, Carey, Garrett.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 7, Addis 7, Gallagher 6, C Curran 6 (McDonagh, 73 mins, 6), R Curran 7, Lowe 6, Doherty 7, Gormley 6 (Moore, 73 mins, 6), Turner 7, Hale 8 (Casey, 87 mins, 5), Coates 7. Unused subs: Talley, Robinson, Storey, McGuinness.

REFEREE: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 6.